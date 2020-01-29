PARTNERZY PORTALU
Greta Thunberg chce zastrzec swoje nazwisko i nazwę strajku klimatycznego

W sierpniu 2018 roku Thunberg postanowiła co piątek protestować przed szwedzkim parlamentem, dopóki władze nie podejmą poważnych działań w walce ze zmianami klimatu. Szwedka zapoczątkowała inicjatywę szkolnych strajków nazywanych Piątkami dla Przyszłości, jest też inicjatorką globalnego ruchu "Młodzież dla klimatu". fot. Shutterstock
  Autor: PAP/AH
  Dodano: 29-01-2020 20:08

Szwedzka działaczka na rzecz klimatu Greta Thunberg chce zastrzec swoje nazwisko oraz nazwę młodzieżowego strajku klimatycznego, by zapobiec ich nieuprawnionemu wykorzystywaniu w celach komercyjnych.

W środę Thunberg poinformowała, że wniosła o zastrzeżenie swojego imienia i nazwiska oraz nazwy międzynarodowego szkolnego strajku klimatycznego, którego była inspiratorką, by nie można było ich używać do celów komercyjnych - podała agencja Associated Press.

17-letnia Szwedka napisała na Instagramie, że jest to rzecz, która "musi zostać zrobiona". Poinformowała, że wniosek obejmuje jej imię i nazwisko, nazwę ruchu "Piątki dla Przyszłości" oraz hasło "`Skolstrejk for klimatet"' (szwedz. Szkolny strajk klimatyczny), z którym protestowała przed szwedzkim parlamentem.



Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta



