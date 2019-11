Back Friday kusi cenami, ale nie u wszystkich. Przez ekologię

View this post on Instagram

We have just done something we have never done before. 🙈⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ A 23% discount is now available across every product from every brand at DECIEM.com, and at our cosy standalone stores around the world. The saving will be available for the next month, so there really is no need to hurry. ☺️⁣ ⁣⁣ Hyper-consumerism poses one of the biggest threats to the planet, and flash sales can often lead to rushed purchasing decisions, driven by the fear of a sell-out. We no longer feel that Black Friday is an earth or consumer-friendly event, and have therefore decided to close our website and stores for a moment of nothingness on the 29th November. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In previous years, Black Friday at DECIEM meant an opportunity for some of our customers to secure savings across a few products from limited lines. Last year, only 16 products were discounted, everything sold out too quickly, and many of you missed out (we are still sorry). We strongly believe that skincare decisions should be based on education rather than impulse, and hope that a month-long promotion will provide the time for research, reflection, and consideration. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Throughout November (and always), we are deeply committed to ensuring you receive the advice needed to make the best purchasing choices. We continue to offer detailed regimen building guidance here, in-store, via our live chat, and through our contact page (DECIEM.com/contact).⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ P.S. Boring-but-important details can be explored at deciem.com/blackout