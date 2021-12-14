PARTNERZY PORTALU
FINANSE  |  NAJNOWSZE WIADOMOŚCI

Deficyt w obrotach bieżących w październiku wyniósł 1.791 mln euro vs konsensus 1.187 mln euro deficytu - NBP

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 14-12-2021 16:08

Deficyt w obrotach bieżących w październiku 2021 r. wyniósł 1.791 mln euro wobec konsensusu 1.187 mln euro deficytu - podał Narodowy Bank Polski. Eksport wzrósł w październiku o 6,65 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu wzrostu o 8,5 proc., a import wzrósł o 20,4 proc. wobec prognozy wzrostu o 19,1 proc.

Poniżej dane w mln EUR:

2020 2021 Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
X* IX* X* XI 2019-X 2020 XI 2020-X 2021*
Rachunek bieżący / Current Account 1 550 -1 339 -1 791 14 767 -956
Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods 1 993 -111 -822 10 694 4 739
Eksport / Goods: exports 23 425 24 537 24 982 230 438 273 355
Import / Goods: imports 21 432 24 648 25 804 219 744 268 616
Saldo usług / Balance on Services 1 898 1 749 1 658 22 981 22 863
Przychody / Services: Credit 5 218 5 252 5 647 58 478 61 092
Rozchody / Services: Debit 3 320 3 503 3 989 35 497 38 229
Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income -2 191 -2 700 -2 292 -18 239 -25 042
Przychody / Primary income: credit 788 630 549 12 284 12 171
Rozchody / Primary income: debit 2 979 3 330 2 841 30 523 37 213
Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income -150 -277 -335 -669 -3 516
Przychody / Secondary income: credit 486 406 400 6 933 5 712
Rozchody / Secondary income: debit 636 683 735 7 602 9 228
Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account 1 894 526 1 206 12 107 10 786
Przychody / Capital account: credit 2 045 607 1 278 14 420 14 343
Rozchody / Capital account: debit 151 81 72 2 313 3 557
Rachunek finansowy / Financial account 2 654 97 -676 18 094 9 711
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets 944 1 455 422 4 479 6 844
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 188 78 61 52 1 174
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 756 1 377 361 4 427 5 670
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities 3 438 2 910 1 705 15 680 20 526
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 2 447 967 1 786 13 449 16 363
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 991 1 943 -81 2 231 4 163
Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets -6 005 -70 243 -3 528 4 428
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -6 792 269 493 -5 996 3 650
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities 787 -339 -250 2 468 778
Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities -8 168 -166 -536 -18 181 2 630
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -8 288 141 326 -9 901 7 050
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities 120 -307 -862 -8 280 -4 420
Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets 9 245 2 426 1 525 11 761 8 386
NBP / Monetary authorities 0 0 5 3 5
Sektor rządowy / General government 157 72 0 2 924 1 194
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 245 1 217 404 -41 4 154
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 8 843 1 137 1 116 8 875 3 033
Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities 9 571 1 286 1 380 11 925 6 412
NBP / Monetary authorities 512 132 187 1 511 3 772
Sektor rządowy / General government 1 314 -85 -381 3 354 5 670
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs -627 69 1 148 -1 970 -748
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 8 372 1 170 426 9 030 -2 282
Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives 53 -403 126 -668 -2 083
Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets 3 258 719 -443 15 474 21 704
Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions -790 910 -91 -8 780 -119

* Dane wstępne

** Dane skumulowane są prezentowane krocząco w ujęciu 12 miesięcy.

 

Biura do wynajęcia. Zobacz oferty na PropertyStock.pl

PODOBAŁO SIĘ? PODZIEL SIĘ NA FACEBOOKU
×

Strefa premium

O STREFIE PREMIUM  •  KUP DOSTĘP  •  ZALOGUJ SIĘ

KOMENTARZE (0)

Do artykułu: Deficyt w obrotach bieżących w październiku wyniósł 1.791 mln euro vs konsensus 1.187 mln euro deficytu - NBP

DODAJ NOWY KOMENTARZ

PISZESZ DO NAS Z ADRESU IP: 66.249.64.205
Dodając komentarz, oświadczasz, że akceptujesz regulamin forum

POPULARNE

WNP - Portal gospodarczy

Drogi Użytkowniku!

W związku z odwiedzaniem naszych serwisów internetowych możemy przetwarzać Twój adres IP, pliki cookies i podobne dane nt. aktywności lub urządzeń użytkownika. Jeżeli dane te pozwalają zidentyfikować Twoją tożsamość, wówczas będą traktowane dodatkowo jako dane osobowe zgodnie z Rozporządzeniem Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady 2016/679 (RODO).

Administratora tych danych, cele i podstawy przetwarzania oraz inne informacje wymagane przez RODO znajdziesz w Polityce Prywatności pod tym linkiem.

Jeżeli korzystasz także z innych usług dostępnych za pośrednictwem naszych serwisów, przetwarzamy też Twoje dane osobowe podane przy zakładaniu konta, rejestracji na eventy, zamawianiu prenumeraty, newslettera, alertów oraz usług online (w tym Strefy Premium, raportów, rankingów lub licencji na przedruki).

Administratorów tych danych osobowych, cele i podstawy przetwarzania oraz inne informacje wymagane przez RODO znajdziesz również w Polityce Prywatności pod tym linkiem. Dane zbierane na potrzeby różnych usług mogą być przetwarzane w różnych celach, na różnych podstawach oraz przez różnych administratorów danych.

Pamiętaj, że w związku z przetwarzaniem danych osobowych przysługuje Ci szereg gwarancji i praw, a przede wszystkim prawo do odwołania zgody oraz prawo sprzeciwu wobec przetwarzania Twoich danych. Prawa te będą przez nas bezwzględnie przestrzegane. Jeżeli więc nie zgadzasz się z naszą oceną niezbędności przetwarzania Twoich danych lub masz inne zastrzeżenia w tym zakresie, koniecznie zgłoś sprzeciw lub prześlij nam swoje zastrzeżenia pod adres odo@ptwp.pl. Wycofanie zgody nie wpływa na zgodność z prawem przetwarzania dokonanego przed jej wycofaniem.

W dowolnym czasie możesz określić warunki przechowywania i dostępu do plików cookies w ustawieniach przeglądarki internetowej.

Jeśli zgadzasz się na wykorzystanie technologii plików cookies wystarczy kliknąć poniższy przycisk „Przejdź do serwisu”.

Zarząd PTWP-ONLINE Sp. z o.o.

Przejdź do serwisu

Logowanie

Dla subskrybentów naszych usług (Strefa Premium, newslettery) oraz uczestników konferencji ogranizowanych przez Grupę PTWP

Nie pamiętasz hasła?

Nie masz jeszcze konta? Kliknij i zarejestruj się teraz!