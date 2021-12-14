Deficyt w obrotach bieżących w październiku wyniósł 1.791 mln euro vs konsensus 1.187 mln euro deficytu - NBP

Deficyt w obrotach bieżących w październiku 2021 r. wyniósł 1.791 mln euro wobec konsensusu 1.187 mln euro deficytu - podał Narodowy Bank Polski. Eksport wzrósł w październiku o 6,65 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu wzrostu o 8,5 proc., a import wzrósł o 20,4 proc. wobec prognozy wzrostu o 19,1 proc.
Poniżej dane w mln EUR:
|2020
|2021
|Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
|X*
|IX*
|X*
|XI 2019-X 2020
|XI 2020-X 2021*
|Rachunek bieżący / Current Account
|1 550
|-1 339
|-1 791
|14 767
|-956
|Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods
|1 993
|-111
|-822
|10 694
|4 739
|Eksport / Goods: exports
|23 425
|24 537
|24 982
|230 438
|273 355
|Import / Goods: imports
|21 432
|24 648
|25 804
|219 744
|268 616
|Saldo usług / Balance on Services
|1 898
|1 749
|1 658
|22 981
|22 863
|Przychody / Services: Credit
|5 218
|5 252
|5 647
|58 478
|61 092
|Rozchody / Services: Debit
|3 320
|3 503
|3 989
|35 497
|38 229
|Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income
|-2 191
|-2 700
|-2 292
|-18 239
|-25 042
|Przychody / Primary income: credit
|788
|630
|549
|12 284
|12 171
|Rozchody / Primary income: debit
|2 979
|3 330
|2 841
|30 523
|37 213
|Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income
|-150
|-277
|-335
|-669
|-3 516
|Przychody / Secondary income: credit
|486
|406
|400
|6 933
|5 712
|Rozchody / Secondary income: debit
|636
|683
|735
|7 602
|9 228
|Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account
|1 894
|526
|1 206
|12 107
|10 786
|Przychody / Capital account: credit
|2 045
|607
|1 278
|14 420
|14 343
|Rozchody / Capital account: debit
|151
|81
|72
|2 313
|3 557
|Rachunek finansowy / Financial account
|2 654
|97
|-676
|18 094
|9 711
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets
|944
|1 455
|422
|4 479
|6 844
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|188
|78
|61
|52
|1 174
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|756
|1 377
|361
|4 427
|5 670
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities
|3 438
|2 910
|1 705
|15 680
|20 526
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|2 447
|967
|1 786
|13 449
|16 363
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|991
|1 943
|-81
|2 231
|4 163
|Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets
|-6 005
|-70
|243
|-3 528
|4 428
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-6 792
|269
|493
|-5 996
|3 650
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|787
|-339
|-250
|2 468
|778
|Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities
|-8 168
|-166
|-536
|-18 181
|2 630
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-8 288
|141
|326
|-9 901
|7 050
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|120
|-307
|-862
|-8 280
|-4 420
|Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets
|9 245
|2 426
|1 525
|11 761
|8 386
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|157
|72
|0
|2 924
|1 194
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|245
|1 217
|404
|-41
|4 154
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|8 843
|1 137
|1 116
|8 875
|3 033
|Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities
|9 571
|1 286
|1 380
|11 925
|6 412
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|512
|132
|187
|1 511
|3 772
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|1 314
|-85
|-381
|3 354
|5 670
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|-627
|69
|1 148
|-1 970
|-748
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|8 372
|1 170
|426
|9 030
|-2 282
|Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives
|53
|-403
|126
|-668
|-2 083
|Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets
|3 258
|719
|-443
|15 474
|21 704
|Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions
|-790
|910
|-91
|-8 780
|-119
* Dane wstępne
** Dane skumulowane są prezentowane krocząco w ujęciu 12 miesięcy.