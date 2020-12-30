Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po III kw. '20 wyniosła 3.237 mln euro - NBP

Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po III kwartale 2020 r. wyniosła 3.237 mln euro wobec 5.527 mln euro nadwyżki w II kwartale, po korekcie - podał Narodowy Bank Polski.
Poniżej dane w mln EUR:
|2020
|I kw / I Q
|II kw / II Q
|III kw / III Q
|IV kw / IV Q
|Rachunek bieżący / Current Account
|4 623
|5 527
|3 237
|Saldo obrotów towarowych / Balance on goods
|1 081
|3 519
|3 138
|Eksport / Goods: exports
|58 827
|48 732
|58 926
|Import / Goods: imports
|57 746
|45 213
|55 788
|Saldo usług / Balance on Services
|6 267
|5 260
|5 786
|Przychody / Services: Credit
|14 935
|12 675
|14 629
|Rozchody / Services: Debit
|8 668
|7 415
|8 843
|Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income
|-1 955
|-3 765
|-5 479
|Przychody / Primary income: credit
|4 111
|2 712
|1 986
|Rozchody / Primary income: debit
|6 066
|6 477
|7 465
|Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income
|-770
|513
|-208
|Przychody / Secondary income: credit
|1 529
|2 538
|1 323
|Rozchody / Secondary income: debit
|2 299
|2 025
|1 531
|Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account
|2 261
|3 481
|1 882
|Przychody / Capital account: credit
|3 443
|3 840
|1 952
|Rozchody / Capital account: debit
|1 182
|359
|70
|Rachunek finansowy / Financial account
|6 919
|7 028
|2 261
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets
|205
|-1 869
|2 759
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|-365
|-133
|251
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|570
|-1 736
|2 508
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities
|4 846
|-407
|4 366
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|2 187
|1 170
|4 185
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|2 659
|-1 577
|181
|Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets
|-763
|2 278
|871
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-731
|1 069
|476
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|-32
|1 209
|395
|Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities
|-1 254
|-7 942
|268
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-581
|-612
|-77
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|-673
|-7 330
|345
|Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets
|6 741
|-2 821
|636
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|3
|0
|0
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|307
|170
|1 663
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|4 109
|-601
|-2 621
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|2 322
|-2 390
|1 594
|Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities
|-8 533
|3 610
|3 207
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|-9 772
|6 175
|1 621
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|-147
|699
|1 626
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|762
|-881
|-933
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|624
|-2 383
|893
|Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives
|609
|-892
|-362
|Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets
|-4 814
|5 593
|6 198
|Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions
|35
|-1 980
|-2 858