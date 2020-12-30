PARTNERZY PORTALU
Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po III kw. '20 wyniosła 3.237 mln euro - NBP

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 30-12-2020 14:15

Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po III kwartale 2020 r. wyniosła 3.237 mln euro wobec 5.527 mln euro nadwyżki w II kwartale, po korekcie - podał Narodowy Bank Polski.

Poniżej dane w mln EUR:

2020
I kw / I Q II kw / II Q III kw / III Q IV kw / IV Q
Rachunek bieżący / Current Account 4 623 5 527 3 237
Saldo obrotów towarowych / Balance on goods 1 081 3 519 3 138
Eksport / Goods: exports 58 827 48 732 58 926
Import / Goods: imports 57 746 45 213 55 788
Saldo usług / Balance on Services 6 267 5 260 5 786
Przychody / Services: Credit 14 935 12 675 14 629
Rozchody / Services: Debit 8 668 7 415 8 843
Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income -1 955 -3 765 -5 479
Przychody / Primary income: credit 4 111 2 712 1 986
Rozchody / Primary income: debit 6 066 6 477 7 465
Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income -770 513 -208
Przychody / Secondary income: credit 1 529 2 538 1 323
Rozchody / Secondary income: debit 2 299 2 025 1 531
Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account 2 261 3 481 1 882
Przychody / Capital account: credit 3 443 3 840 1 952
Rozchody / Capital account: debit 1 182 359 70
Rachunek finansowy / Financial account 6 919 7 028 2 261
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets 205 -1 869 2 759
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares -365 -133 251
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 570 -1 736 2 508
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities 4 846 -407 4 366
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 2 187 1 170 4 185
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 2 659 -1 577 181
Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets -763 2 278 871
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -731 1 069 476
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities -32 1 209 395
Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities -1 254 -7 942 268
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -581 -612 -77
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities -673 -7 330 345
Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets 6 741 -2 821 636
NBP / Monetary authorities 3 0 0
Sektor rządowy / General government 307 170 1 663
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 4 109 -601 -2 621
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 2 322 -2 390 1 594
Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities -8 533 3 610 3 207
NBP / Monetary authorities -9 772 6 175 1 621
Sektor rządowy / General government -147 699 1 626
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 762 -881 -933
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 624 -2 383 893
Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives 609 -892 -362
Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets -4 814 5 593 6 198
Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions 35 -1 980 -2 858
