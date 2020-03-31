Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po IV kw. '19 wyniosła 2.222 mln euro - NBP

Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po IV kwartale 2019 r. wyniosła 2.222 mln euro wobec 782 mln euro deficytu, po korekcie, w III kwartale 2019 r. - podał Narodowy Bank Polski.
Poniżej dane w mln EUR:
|2019
|I kw / I Q
|II kw / II Q
|III kw / III Q
|IV kw / IV Q
|Rachunek bieżący / Current Account
|1 414
|-377
|-782
|2 222
|Saldo obrotów towarowych / Balance on goods
|400
|168
|301
|1 546
|Eksport / Goods: exports
|57 396
|57 189
|56 392
|59 392
|Import / Goods: imports
|56 996
|57 021
|56 091
|57 846
|Saldo usług / Balance on Services
|5 981
|6 321
|6 185
|6 687
|Przychody / Services: Credit
|14 584
|15 944
|16 624
|17 128
|Rozchody / Services: Debit
|8 603
|9 623
|10 439
|10 441
|Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income
|-3 882
|-6 657
|-6 832
|-5 925
|Przychody / Primary income: credit
|4 248
|3 253
|2 338
|1 901
|Rozchody / Primary income: debit
|8 130
|9 910
|9 170
|7 826
|Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income
|-1 085
|-209
|-436
|-86
|Przychody / Secondary income: credit
|1 450
|1 453
|1 483
|1 457
|Rozchody / Secondary income: debit
|2 535
|1 662
|1 919
|1 543
|Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account
|829
|2 827
|2 460
|4 470
|Przychody / Capital account: credit
|1 394
|2 894
|2 587
|4 704
|Rozchody / Capital account: debit
|565
|67
|127
|234
|Rachunek finansowy / Financial account
|175
|2 102
|1 923
|4 672
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets
|911
|-554
|1 121
|1 910
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|-15
|-113
|-816
|-443
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|926
|-441
|1 937
|2 353
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities
|7 764
|-206
|5 171
|626
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|5 030
|1 304
|3 976
|2 525
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|2 734
|-1 510
|1 195
|-1 899
|Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets
|884
|-115
|-862
|-189
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-185
|-31
|-182
|-290
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|1 069
|-84
|-680
|101
|Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities
|-2 452
|-1 205
|-4 096
|-3 569
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|667
|143
|-300
|-506
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|-3 119
|-1 348
|-3 796
|-3 063
|Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets
|1 750
|-886
|2 766
|-2 104
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|0
|0
|-2
|-1
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|74
|39
|28
|629
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|-902
|-796
|2 343
|-1 387
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|2 578
|-129
|397
|-1 345
|Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities
|-5 599
|985
|4 291
|2 244
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|-5 833
|862
|4 665
|1 850
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|60
|-279
|-523
|-27
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|397
|-1 263
|-1 380
|-1 001
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|-223
|1 665
|1 529
|1 422
|Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives
|-44
|-194
|-210
|-568
|Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets
|-3 613
|3 425
|4 474
|4 924
|Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions
|-2 068
|-348
|245
|-2 020