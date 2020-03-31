PARTNERZY PORTALU
Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po IV kw. '19 wyniosła 2.222 mln euro - NBP

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 31-03-2020 14:10

Nadwyżka na rachunku bieżącym po IV kwartale 2019 r. wyniosła 2.222 mln euro wobec 782 mln euro deficytu, po korekcie, w III kwartale 2019 r. - podał Narodowy Bank Polski.

Poniżej dane w mln EUR:

2019
I kw / I Q II kw / II Q III kw / III Q IV kw / IV Q
Rachunek bieżący / Current Account 1 414 -377 -782 2 222
Saldo obrotów towarowych / Balance on goods 400 168 301 1 546
Eksport / Goods: exports 57 396 57 189 56 392 59 392
Import / Goods: imports 56 996 57 021 56 091 57 846
Saldo usług / Balance on Services 5 981 6 321 6 185 6 687
Przychody / Services: Credit 14 584 15 944 16 624 17 128
Rozchody / Services: Debit 8 603 9 623 10 439 10 441
Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income -3 882 -6 657 -6 832 -5 925
Przychody / Primary income: credit 4 248 3 253 2 338 1 901
Rozchody / Primary income: debit 8 130 9 910 9 170 7 826
Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income -1 085 -209 -436 -86
Przychody / Secondary income: credit 1 450 1 453 1 483 1 457
Rozchody / Secondary income: debit 2 535 1 662 1 919 1 543
Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account 829 2 827 2 460 4 470
Przychody / Capital account: credit 1 394 2 894 2 587 4 704
Rozchody / Capital account: debit 565 67 127 234
Rachunek finansowy / Financial account 175 2 102 1 923 4 672
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets 911 -554 1 121 1 910
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares -15 -113 -816 -443
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 926 -441 1 937 2 353
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities 7 764 -206 5 171 626
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 5 030 1 304 3 976 2 525
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 2 734 -1 510 1 195 -1 899
Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets 884 -115 -862 -189
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -185 -31 -182 -290
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities 1 069 -84 -680 101
Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities -2 452 -1 205 -4 096 -3 569
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities 667 143 -300 -506
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities -3 119 -1 348 -3 796 -3 063
Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets 1 750 -886 2 766 -2 104
NBP / Monetary authorities 0 0 -2 -1
Sektor rządowy / General government 74 39 28 629
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs -902 -796 2 343 -1 387
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 2 578 -129 397 -1 345
Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities -5 599 985 4 291 2 244
NBP / Monetary authorities -5 833 862 4 665 1 850
Sektor rządowy / General government 60 -279 -523 -27
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 397 -1 263 -1 380 -1 001
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors -223 1 665 1 529 1 422
Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives -44 -194 -210 -568
Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets -3 613 3 425 4 474 4 924
Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions -2 068 -348 245 -2 020
