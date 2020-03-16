Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w I wyniosła 2.265 mln euro vs konsensus 2.535,0 mln euro deficytu - NBP

Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w styczniu 2020 r. wyniosła 2.265 mln euro wobec konsensusu 2.535,0 mln euro deficytu - podał NBP. Eksport wzrósł o 3,0 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu wzrostu o 2,7 proc. rdr, podczas gdy import wzrósł o 3,0 proc. rdr wobec prognozy wzrostu o 1,0 proc.
Poniżej dane w mln EUR:
|2019
|2020
|Dane skumulowane**
|I
|XII
|I
|II 2018-I 2019
|II 2019-I 2020*
|Rachunek bieżący / Current Account
|2 529
|990
|2 265
|-4 644
|5 637
|Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods
|316
|224
|330
|-4 104
|2 469
|Eksport / Goods: exports
|18 700
|17 220
|19 267
|217 911
|230 421
|Import / Goods: imports
|18 384
|16 996
|18 937
|222 015
|227 952
|Saldo usług / Balance on Services
|2 190
|2 047
|2 446
|21 926
|24 596
|Przychody / Services: Credit
|4 910
|5 582
|5 333
|59 052
|64 841
|Rozchody / Services: Debit
|2 720
|3 535
|2 887
|37 126
|40 245
|Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income
|256
|-1 259
|99
|-20 523
|-19 268
|Przychody / Primary income: credit
|2 666
|857
|2 675
|12 350
|11 787
|Rozchody / Primary income: debit
|2 410
|2 116
|2 576
|32 873
|31 055
|Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income
|-233
|-22
|-610
|-1 943
|-2 160
|Przychody / Secondary income: credit
|433
|447
|442
|5 521
|5 838
|Rozchody / Secondary income: debit
|666
|469
|1 052
|7 464
|7 998
|Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account
|349
|2 626
|-70
|9 876
|10 088
|Przychody / Capital account: credit
|538
|2 725
|29
|11 393
|11 057
|Rozchody / Capital account: debit
|189
|99
|99
|1 517
|969
|Rachunek finansowy / Financial account
|2 001
|2 703
|1 252
|1 334
|13 356
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets
|-23
|737
|-809
|2 491
|2 619
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|54
|-145
|56
|168
|-900
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|-77
|882
|-865
|2 323
|3 519
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities
|2 488
|-2 065
|2 359
|16 074
|8 838
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|1 697
|-564
|1 455
|12 813
|8 636
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|791
|-1 501
|904
|3 261
|202
|Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets
|850
|-130
|479
|734
|-673
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|25
|-73
|-138
|-1 448
|-877
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|825
|-57
|617
|2 182
|204
|Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities
|-3 251
|-431
|-1 100
|-5 579
|-9 396
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|565
|-334
|23
|797
|-749
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|-3 816
|-97
|-1 123
|-6 376
|-8 647
|Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets
|532
|-3 343
|308
|5 469
|1 537
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|0
|-137
|46
|2
|41
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|1
|585
|2
|1 080
|775
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|-176
|-2 032
|-229
|2 961
|-817
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|707
|-1 759
|489
|1 426
|1 538
|Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities
|-3 886
|3 179
|-4 744
|-3 685
|402
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|-3 987
|2 885
|-2 691
|-1 669
|2 797
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|73
|613
|-155
|-1 910
|-992
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|289
|-459
|-636
|-2 478
|-4 179
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|-261
|140
|-1 262
|2 372
|2 776
|Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives
|-17
|26
|-92
|-1 151
|-1 333
|Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets
|-3 990
|6 096
|-2 119
|601
|11 050
|Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions
|-877
|-913
|-943
|-3 898
|-2 369