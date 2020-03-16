PARTNERZY PORTALU
Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w I wyniosła 2.265 mln euro vs konsensus 2.535,0 mln euro deficytu - NBP

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 16-03-2020 14:18

Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w styczniu 2020 r. wyniosła 2.265 mln euro wobec konsensusu 2.535,0 mln euro deficytu - podał NBP. Eksport wzrósł o 3,0 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu wzrostu o 2,7 proc. rdr, podczas gdy import wzrósł o 3,0 proc. rdr wobec prognozy wzrostu o 1,0 proc.

Poniżej dane w mln EUR:

2019 2020 Dane skumulowane**
I XII I II 2018-I 2019 II 2019-I 2020*
Rachunek bieżący / Current Account 2 529 990 2 265 -4 644 5 637
Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods 316 224 330 -4 104 2 469
Eksport / Goods: exports 18 700 17 220 19 267 217 911 230 421
Import / Goods: imports 18 384 16 996 18 937 222 015 227 952
Saldo usług / Balance on Services 2 190 2 047 2 446 21 926 24 596
Przychody / Services: Credit 4 910 5 582 5 333 59 052 64 841
Rozchody / Services: Debit 2 720 3 535 2 887 37 126 40 245
Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income 256 -1 259 99 -20 523 -19 268
Przychody / Primary income: credit 2 666 857 2 675 12 350 11 787
Rozchody / Primary income: debit 2 410 2 116 2 576 32 873 31 055
Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income -233 -22 -610 -1 943 -2 160
Przychody / Secondary income: credit 433 447 442 5 521 5 838
Rozchody / Secondary income: debit 666 469 1 052 7 464 7 998
Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account 349 2 626 -70 9 876 10 088
Przychody / Capital account: credit 538 2 725 29 11 393 11 057
Rozchody / Capital account: debit 189 99 99 1 517 969
Rachunek finansowy / Financial account 2 001 2 703 1 252 1 334 13 356
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets -23 737 -809 2 491 2 619
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 54 -145 56 168 -900
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments -77 882 -865 2 323 3 519
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities 2 488 -2 065 2 359 16 074 8 838
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 1 697 -564 1 455 12 813 8 636
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 791 -1 501 904 3 261 202
Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets 850 -130 479 734 -673
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities 25 -73 -138 -1 448 -877
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities 825 -57 617 2 182 204
Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities -3 251 -431 -1 100 -5 579 -9 396
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities 565 -334 23 797 -749
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities -3 816 -97 -1 123 -6 376 -8 647
Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets 532 -3 343 308 5 469 1 537
NBP / Monetary authorities 0 -137 46 2 41
Sektor rządowy / General government 1 585 2 1 080 775
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs -176 -2 032 -229 2 961 -817
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 707 -1 759 489 1 426 1 538
Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities -3 886 3 179 -4 744 -3 685 402
NBP / Monetary authorities -3 987 2 885 -2 691 -1 669 2 797
Sektor rządowy / General government 73 613 -155 -1 910 -992
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 289 -459 -636 -2 478 -4 179
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors -261 140 -1 262 2 372 2 776
Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives -17 26 -92 -1 151 -1 333
Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets -3 990 6 096 -2 119 601 11 050
Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions -877 -913 -943 -3 898 -2 369
Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w I wyniosła 2.265 mln euro vs konsensus 2.535,0 mln euro deficytu - NBP

