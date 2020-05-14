PARTNERZY PORTALU
Zbliża się EEC Online. Zobacz, o czym porozmawiamy
FINANSE  |  NAJNOWSZE WIADOMOŚCI

Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w marcu wyniosła 2.438 mln euro vs konsensus 565 mln euro nadwyżki - NBP

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 14-05-2020 14:17

Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w marcu 2020 r. wyniosła 2.438 mln euro wobec konsensusu 565 mln euro nadwyżki - podał NBP. Eksport spadł o 7,5 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu spadku o 6,6 proc. rdr, podczas gdy import spadł o 4,5 proc. rdr wobec prognozy spadku o 6,4 proc.

Poniżej dane w mln EUR:

2019 2020 Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
III II* III* IV 2018-III 2019 IV 2019-III 2020*
Rachunek bieżący / Current Account 197 878 2 438 -3 716 6 711
Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods 579 842 -69 -2 916 3 256
Eksport / Goods: exports 20 289 19 789 18 763 221 451 230 861
Import / Goods: imports 19 710 18 947 18 832 224 367 227 605
Saldo usług / Balance on Services 1 884 1 933 1 809 22 307 25 451
Przychody / Services: Credit 4 922 4 797 4 400 59 987 64 388
Rozchody / Services: Debit 3 038 2 864 2 591 37 680 38 937
Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income -2 069 -1 791 652 -20 832 -20 583
Przychody / Primary income: credit 762 803 777 12 556 11 682
Rozchody / Primary income: debit 2 831 2 594 125 33 388 32 265
Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income -197 -106 46 -2 275 -1 413
Przychody / Secondary income: credit 439 621 499 5 670 5 963
Rozchody / Secondary income: debit 636 727 453 7 945 7 376
Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account 381 859 1 575 9 892 12 145
Przychody / Capital account: credit 581 956 1 668 11 744 12 860
Rozchody / Capital account: debit 200 97 93 1 852 715
Rachunek finansowy / Financial account -153 1 691 4 226 2 186 16 185
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets 1 061 668 -31 1 039 2 242
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares -55 -83 21 -765 -1 434
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 1 116 751 -52 1 804 3 676
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities 2 388 2 136 -793 16 293 9 197
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 1 348 1 791 -1 947 14 223 9 121
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 1 040 345 1 154 2 070 76
Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets 77 -217 -897 266 -1 801
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -115 18 -616 -1 523 -1 234
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities 192 -235 -281 1 789 -567
Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities 2 748 2 165 -2 229 -6 694 -10 045
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -100 -75 -437 877 -1 149
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities 2 848 2 240 -1 792 -7 571 -8 896
Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets 1 170 3 859 1 473 5 504 5 697
NBP / Monetary authorities 0 -42 0 0 -1
Sektor rządowy / General government 74 254 53 1 154 1 008
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 458 3 574 777 2 220 4 256
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 638 73 643 2 130 434
Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities -1 451 707 -5 620 -7 393 -2 163
NBP / Monetary authorities -1 079 -635 -6 332 -5 223 -2 318
Sektor rządowy / General government -18 2 -24 -1 876 -1 001
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 150 729 655 -1 376 -2 903
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors -504 611 81 1 082 4 059
Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives 153 29 -22 -1 099 -1 060
Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets 1 071 2 360 -4 939 -1 318 8 096
Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions -731 -46 213 -3 990 -2 671
PODOBAŁO SIĘ? PODZIEL SIĘ NA FACEBOOKU
×

Strefa premium

O STREFIE PREMIUM  •  KUP DOSTĘP  •  ZALOGUJ SIĘ

KOMENTARZE (0)

Do artykułu: Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w marcu wyniosła 2.438 mln euro vs konsensus 565 mln euro nadwyżki - NBP

DODAJ NOWY KOMENTARZ

PISZESZ DO NAS Z ADRESU IP: 109.238.247.83
Dodając komentarz, oświadczasz, że akceptujesz regulamin forum

POPULARNE

Używamy ciasteczek, by ułatwić korzystanie z naszego serwisu.
Klikając jakikolwiek odnośnik na tej stronie wyrażasz zgodę na ustawienie plików cookie.

Nie, chcę się dowiedzieć więcej »

Tak, zgadzam się
WNP - Portal gospodarczy

Drogi Użytkowniku!

W związku z odwiedzaniem naszych serwisów internetowych możemy przetwarzać Twój adres IP, pliki cookies i podobne dane nt. aktywności lub urządzeń użytkownika. O celach tego przetwarzania zostaniesz odrębnie poinformowany w celu uzyskania na to Twojej zgody. Jeżeli dane te pozwalają zidentyfikować Twoją tożsamość, wówczas będą traktowane dodatkowo jako dane osobowe zgodnie z Rozporządzeniem Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady 2016/679 (RODO).

Administratora tych danych, cele i podstawy przetwarzania oraz inne informacje wymagane przez RODO znajdziesz w Polityce Prywatności pod tym linkiem.

Jeżeli korzystasz także z innych usług dostępnych za pośrednictwem naszych serwisów, przetwarzamy też Twoje dane osobowe podane przy zakładaniu konta, rejestracji na eventy, zamawianiu prenumeraty, newslettera, alertów oraz usług online (w tym Strefy Premium, raportów, rankingów lub licencji na przedruki).

Administratorów tych danych osobowych, cele i podstawy przetwarzania oraz inne informacje wymagane przez RODO znajdziesz również w Polityce Prywatności pod tym linkiem. Dane zbierane na potrzeby różnych usług mogą być przetwarzane w różnych celach, na różnych podstawach oraz przez różnych administratorów danych.

Pamiętaj, że w związku z przetwarzaniem danych osobowych przysługuje Ci szereg gwarancji i praw, a przede wszystkim prawo do sprzeciwu wobec przetwarzania Twoich danych. Prawa te będą przez nas bezwzględnie przestrzegane. Jeżeli więc nie zgadzasz się z naszą oceną niezbędności przetwarzania Twoich danych lub masz inne zastrzeżenia w tym zakresie, koniecznie zgłoś sprzeciw lub prześlij nam swoje zastrzeżenia pod adres odo@ptwp.pl.

Zarząd PTWP-ONLINE Sp. z o.o.

Przejdź do serwisu

Logowanie

Dla subskrybentów naszych usług (Strefa Premium, newslettery) oraz uczestników konferencji ogranizowanych przez Grupę PTWP

Nie pamiętasz hasła?

Nie masz jeszcze konta? Kliknij i zarejestruj się teraz!