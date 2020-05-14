Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w marcu wyniosła 2.438 mln euro vs konsensus 565 mln euro nadwyżki - NBP

Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w marcu 2020 r. wyniosła 2.438 mln euro wobec konsensusu 565 mln euro nadwyżki - podał NBP. Eksport spadł o 7,5 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu spadku o 6,6 proc. rdr, podczas gdy import spadł o 4,5 proc. rdr wobec prognozy spadku o 6,4 proc.
Poniżej dane w mln EUR:
|2019
|2020
|Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
|III
|II*
|III*
|IV 2018-III 2019
|IV 2019-III 2020*
|Rachunek bieżący / Current Account
|197
|878
|2 438
|-3 716
|6 711
|Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods
|579
|842
|-69
|-2 916
|3 256
|Eksport / Goods: exports
|20 289
|19 789
|18 763
|221 451
|230 861
|Import / Goods: imports
|19 710
|18 947
|18 832
|224 367
|227 605
|Saldo usług / Balance on Services
|1 884
|1 933
|1 809
|22 307
|25 451
|Przychody / Services: Credit
|4 922
|4 797
|4 400
|59 987
|64 388
|Rozchody / Services: Debit
|3 038
|2 864
|2 591
|37 680
|38 937
|Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income
|-2 069
|-1 791
|652
|-20 832
|-20 583
|Przychody / Primary income: credit
|762
|803
|777
|12 556
|11 682
|Rozchody / Primary income: debit
|2 831
|2 594
|125
|33 388
|32 265
|Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income
|-197
|-106
|46
|-2 275
|-1 413
|Przychody / Secondary income: credit
|439
|621
|499
|5 670
|5 963
|Rozchody / Secondary income: debit
|636
|727
|453
|7 945
|7 376
|Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account
|381
|859
|1 575
|9 892
|12 145
|Przychody / Capital account: credit
|581
|956
|1 668
|11 744
|12 860
|Rozchody / Capital account: debit
|200
|97
|93
|1 852
|715
|Rachunek finansowy / Financial account
|-153
|1 691
|4 226
|2 186
|16 185
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets
|1 061
|668
|-31
|1 039
|2 242
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|-55
|-83
|21
|-765
|-1 434
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|1 116
|751
|-52
|1 804
|3 676
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities
|2 388
|2 136
|-793
|16 293
|9 197
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|1 348
|1 791
|-1 947
|14 223
|9 121
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|1 040
|345
|1 154
|2 070
|76
|Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets
|77
|-217
|-897
|266
|-1 801
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-115
|18
|-616
|-1 523
|-1 234
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|192
|-235
|-281
|1 789
|-567
|Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities
|2 748
|2 165
|-2 229
|-6 694
|-10 045
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-100
|-75
|-437
|877
|-1 149
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|2 848
|2 240
|-1 792
|-7 571
|-8 896
|Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets
|1 170
|3 859
|1 473
|5 504
|5 697
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|0
|-42
|0
|0
|-1
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|74
|254
|53
|1 154
|1 008
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|458
|3 574
|777
|2 220
|4 256
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|638
|73
|643
|2 130
|434
|Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities
|-1 451
|707
|-5 620
|-7 393
|-2 163
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|-1 079
|-635
|-6 332
|-5 223
|-2 318
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|-18
|2
|-24
|-1 876
|-1 001
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|150
|729
|655
|-1 376
|-2 903
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|-504
|611
|81
|1 082
|4 059
|Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives
|153
|29
|-22
|-1 099
|-1 060
|Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets
|1 071
|2 360
|-4 939
|-1 318
|8 096
|Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions
|-731
|-46
|213
|-3 990
|-2 671