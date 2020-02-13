Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w XII wyniosła 990 mln euro vs konsensus 551,3 mln euro deficytu - NBP

Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w grudniu 2019 r. wyniosła 990 mln euro wobec konsensusu 551,3 mln euro deficytu - podał NBP. Eksport wzrósł o 10,6 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu wzrostu o 8,8 proc. rdr, natomiast import wzrósł o 0,8 proc. rdr wobec prognozy wzrostu o 4,9 proc.
W całym 2019 r.: nadwyżka C/A wyniosła 5,9 mld euro vs 5 mld euro deficytu rok wcześniej, nadwyżka obrotów towarowych wyniosła 2.455 mln euro vs -4.780 mln euro rok wcześniej, eksport wzrósł o 6 proc., a import o 2,6 proc.
Poniżej dane w mln EUR:
|2018
|2019
|Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
|XII
|XI
|XII
|I 2018-XII 2018
|I 2019-XII 2019*
|Rachunek bieżący / Current Account
|-1 528
|1 564
|990
|-5 036
|5 902
|Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods
|-1 295
|893
|224
|-4 780
|2 455
|Eksport / Goods: exports
|15 570
|20 398
|17 220
|216 862
|229 854
|Import / Goods: imports
|16 865
|19 505
|16 996
|221 642
|227 399
|Saldo usług / Balance on Services
|1 731
|2 365
|2 047
|21 649
|24 341
|Przychody / Services: Credit
|5 037
|6 089
|5 582
|58 757
|64 419
|Rozchody / Services: Debit
|3 306
|3 724
|3 535
|37 108
|40 078
|Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income
|-1 611
|-1 745
|-1 259
|-20 476
|-19 111
|Przychody / Primary income: credit
|1 109
|539
|857
|12 299
|11 778
|Rozchody / Primary income: debit
|2 720
|2 284
|2 116
|32 775
|30 889
|Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income
|-353
|51
|-22
|-1 429
|-1 783
|Przychody / Secondary income: credit
|456
|457
|447
|5 655
|5 829
|Rozchody / Secondary income: debit
|809
|406
|469
|7 084
|7 612
|Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account
|2 964
|319
|2 626
|10 426
|10 507
|Przychody / Capital account: credit
|3 174
|420
|2 725
|11 788
|11 566
|Rozchody / Capital account: debit
|210
|101
|99
|1 362
|1 059
|Rachunek finansowy / Financial account
|897
|2 393
|2 703
|1 712
|14 105
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets
|812
|943
|737
|1 544
|3 405
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|-43
|234
|-145
|245
|-902
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|855
|709
|882
|1 299
|4 307
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities
|-61
|31
|-2 065
|13 969
|8 967
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|3 635
|903
|-564
|12 510
|8 878
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|-3 696
|-872
|-1 501
|1 459
|89
|Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets
|4
|125
|-130
|399
|-302
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-236
|-27
|-73
|-1 185
|-714
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|240
|152
|-57
|1 584
|412
|Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities
|10
|-952
|-431
|-3 296
|-11 547
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|54
|-269
|-334
|720
|-207
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|-44
|-683
|-97
|-4 016
|-11 340
|Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets
|-2 409
|1 090
|-3 343
|5 191
|1 761
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|0
|137
|-137
|2
|-5
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|1 009
|-2
|585
|1 088
|774
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|-2 223
|844
|-2 032
|2 915
|-764
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|-1 195
|111
|-1 759
|1 186
|1 756
|Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities
|-380
|-318
|3 179
|-210
|1 260
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|1 071
|109
|2 885
|1 780
|1 501
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|-432
|-741
|613
|-904
|-764
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|-1 499
|205
|-459
|-3 113
|-3 254
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|480
|109
|140
|2 027
|3 777
|Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives
|-470
|-124
|26
|-1 135
|-1 258
|Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets
|2 529
|-880
|6 096
|6 176
|9 179
|Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions
|-539
|510
|-913
|-3 678
|-2 304