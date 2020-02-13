PARTNERZY PORTALU
Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w XII wyniosła 990 mln euro vs konsensus 551,3 mln euro deficytu - NBP

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 13-02-2020 14:31

Nadwyżka w obrotach bieżących w grudniu 2019 r. wyniosła 990 mln euro wobec konsensusu 551,3 mln euro deficytu - podał NBP. Eksport wzrósł o 10,6 proc. rdr wobec konsensusu wzrostu o 8,8 proc. rdr, natomiast import wzrósł o 0,8 proc. rdr wobec prognozy wzrostu o 4,9 proc.

W całym 2019 r.: nadwyżka C/A wyniosła 5,9 mld euro vs 5 mld euro deficytu rok wcześniej, nadwyżka obrotów towarowych wyniosła 2.455 mln euro vs -4.780 mln euro rok wcześniej, eksport wzrósł o 6 proc., a import o 2,6 proc.

Poniżej dane w mln EUR:

2018 2019 Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
XII XI XII I 2018-XII 2018 I 2019-XII 2019*
Rachunek bieżący / Current Account -1 528 1 564 990 -5 036 5 902
Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods -1 295 893 224 -4 780 2 455
Eksport / Goods: exports 15 570 20 398 17 220 216 862 229 854
Import / Goods: imports 16 865 19 505 16 996 221 642 227 399
Saldo usług / Balance on Services 1 731 2 365 2 047 21 649 24 341
Przychody / Services: Credit 5 037 6 089 5 582 58 757 64 419
Rozchody / Services: Debit 3 306 3 724 3 535 37 108 40 078
Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income -1 611 -1 745 -1 259 -20 476 -19 111
Przychody / Primary income: credit 1 109 539 857 12 299 11 778
Rozchody / Primary income: debit 2 720 2 284 2 116 32 775 30 889
Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income -353 51 -22 -1 429 -1 783
Przychody / Secondary income: credit 456 457 447 5 655 5 829
Rozchody / Secondary income: debit 809 406 469 7 084 7 612
Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account 2 964 319 2 626 10 426 10 507
Przychody / Capital account: credit 3 174 420 2 725 11 788 11 566
Rozchody / Capital account: debit 210 101 99 1 362 1 059
Rachunek finansowy / Financial account 897 2 393 2 703 1 712 14 105
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets 812 943 737 1 544 3 405
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares -43 234 -145 245 -902
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 855 709 882 1 299 4 307
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities -61 31 -2 065 13 969 8 967
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 3 635 903 -564 12 510 8 878
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments -3 696 -872 -1 501 1 459 89
Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets 4 125 -130 399 -302
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -236 -27 -73 -1 185 -714
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities 240 152 -57 1 584 412
Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities 10 -952 -431 -3 296 -11 547
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities 54 -269 -334 720 -207
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities -44 -683 -97 -4 016 -11 340
Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets -2 409 1 090 -3 343 5 191 1 761
NBP / Monetary authorities 0 137 -137 2 -5
Sektor rządowy / General government 1 009 -2 585 1 088 774
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs -2 223 844 -2 032 2 915 -764
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors -1 195 111 -1 759 1 186 1 756
Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities -380 -318 3 179 -210 1 260
NBP / Monetary authorities 1 071 109 2 885 1 780 1 501
Sektor rządowy / General government -432 -741 613 -904 -764
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs -1 499 205 -459 -3 113 -3 254
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 480 109 140 2 027 3 777
Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives -470 -124 26 -1 135 -1 258
Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets 2 529 -880 6 096 6 176 9 179
Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions -539 510 -913 -3 678 -2 304
