Wskaźniki referencyjne - EURIBOR - 2022-01-11

2022-01-11

EURIBOR (euro) Wartość 1 miesiąc -0,564 3 miesiące -0,564 6 miesięcy -0,528 12 miesięcy -0,49

*EURIBOR® is the rate at which wholesale funds in euro could be obtained by credit institutions in the EU and EFTA countries in the unsecured money market. EURIBOR® is a critical interest rate benchmark authorised under the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).

The benchmark is of systemic importance for financial stability.

EURIBOR® is grounded, to the extent possible, in euro money market transactions that reflect the Underlying Interest, i.e. the rate at which wholesale funds in euro could be obtained by credit institutions in the EU and EFTA countries in the unsecured money market.

The European Money Markets Institute is the administrator of EURIBOR®

