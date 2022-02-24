PARTNERZY PORTALU
Rosja zaatakowała Ukrainę. Najnowsze informacje i analizy
FINANSE  |  NAJNOWSZE WIADOMOŚCI

Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" – LIBOR

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 24-02-2022 13:00

Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" LIBOR 2022-02-23

LIBOR (w %) (USD) (GBP) (JPY)
sn_on 0,07743 -- --
m1 0,18686 0,54900 -0,06375
m3 0,49757 0,87570 -0,02063
m6 0,82629 1,32870 0,03984
m12 1,33686 -- --

USD - 'Panel Bank' methodologyGBP, JPY - 'Synthetic' methodology

ICE LIBOR® - is a wholesale funding rate anchored in LIBOR panel banks' unsecured wholesale transactions to the greatest extent possible, with a waterfall to enable a rate to be published in all market circumstances. The current LIBOR methodology, which uses input data provided by LIBOR panel banks (Contributor Banks), is designed to produce an average rate that is representative of the rates at which large, leading, internationally active banks with access to the wholesale, unsecured funding market could fund themselves in such market in particular currencies for certain tenors.

The ICE Benchmark is the administrator of the ICE LIBOR®

Klauzula wymagana przy licencjonowanej dystrybucji stawek LIBOR: ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, EITHER AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF ICE LIBOR AND/OR THE FIGURE AT WHICH ICE LIBOR STANDS AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME ON ANY PARTICULAR DAY OR OTHERWISE. ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIEDWARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE IN RESPECT OF ANY USE OF ICE LIBOR.

 

Biura do wynajęcia. Zobacz oferty na PropertyStock.pl

PODOBAŁO SIĘ? PODZIEL SIĘ NA FACEBOOKU
×

Zamów newsletter z najciekawszymi i najlepszymi tekstami portalu

Podaj poprawny adres e-mail
W związku z bezpłatną subskrypcją zgadzam się na otrzymywanie na podany adres email informacji handlowych.
Informujemy, że dane przekazane w związku z zamówieniem newslettera będą przetwarzane zgodnie z Polityką Prywatności PTWP Online Sp. z o.o.

Usługa zostanie uruchomiania po kliknięciu w link aktywacyjny przesłany na podany adres email.

W każdej chwili możesz zrezygnować z otrzymywania newslettera i innych informacji.
Musisz zaznaczyć wymaganą zgodę

Strefa premium

O STREFIE PREMIUM  •  KUP DOSTĘP  •  ZALOGUJ SIĘ

KOMENTARZE (0)

Do artykułu: Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" – LIBOR

DODAJ NOWY KOMENTARZ

PISZESZ DO NAS Z ADRESU IP: 91.247.252.7
Dodając komentarz, oświadczasz, że akceptujesz regulamin forum

POPULARNE

WNP - Portal gospodarczy

Drogi Użytkowniku!

W związku z odwiedzaniem naszych serwisów internetowych możemy przetwarzać Twój adres IP, pliki cookies i podobne dane nt. aktywności lub urządzeń użytkownika. Jeżeli dane te pozwalają zidentyfikować Twoją tożsamość, wówczas będą traktowane dodatkowo jako dane osobowe zgodnie z Rozporządzeniem Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady 2016/679 (RODO).

Administratora tych danych, cele i podstawy przetwarzania oraz inne informacje wymagane przez RODO znajdziesz w Polityce Prywatności pod tym linkiem.

Jeżeli korzystasz także z innych usług dostępnych za pośrednictwem naszych serwisów, przetwarzamy też Twoje dane osobowe podane przy zakładaniu konta, rejestracji na eventy, zamawianiu prenumeraty, newslettera, alertów oraz usług online (w tym Strefy Premium, raportów, rankingów lub licencji na przedruki).

Administratorów tych danych osobowych, cele i podstawy przetwarzania oraz inne informacje wymagane przez RODO znajdziesz również w Polityce Prywatności pod tym linkiem. Dane zbierane na potrzeby różnych usług mogą być przetwarzane w różnych celach, na różnych podstawach oraz przez różnych administratorów danych.

Pamiętaj, że w związku z przetwarzaniem danych osobowych przysługuje Ci szereg gwarancji i praw, a przede wszystkim prawo do odwołania zgody oraz prawo sprzeciwu wobec przetwarzania Twoich danych. Prawa te będą przez nas bezwzględnie przestrzegane. Jeżeli więc nie zgadzasz się z naszą oceną niezbędności przetwarzania Twoich danych lub masz inne zastrzeżenia w tym zakresie, koniecznie zgłoś sprzeciw lub prześlij nam swoje zastrzeżenia pod adres odo@ptwp.pl. Wycofanie zgody nie wpływa na zgodność z prawem przetwarzania dokonanego przed jej wycofaniem.

W dowolnym czasie możesz określić warunki przechowywania i dostępu do plików cookies w ustawieniach przeglądarki internetowej.

Jeśli zgadzasz się na wykorzystanie technologii plików cookies wystarczy kliknąć poniższy przycisk „Przejdź do serwisu”.

Zarząd PTWP-ONLINE Sp. z o.o.

Przejdź do serwisu

Logowanie

Dla subskrybentów naszych usług (Strefa Premium, newslettery) oraz uczestników konferencji ogranizowanych przez Grupę PTWP

Nie pamiętasz hasła?

Nie masz jeszcze konta? Kliknij i zarejestruj się teraz!