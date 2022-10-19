PARTNERZY PORTALU
FINANSE  |  NAJNOWSZE WIADOMOŚCI

Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" – LIBOR

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 19-10-2022 13:00

Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" LIBOR 2022-10-18

LIBOR (w %) (USD) (GBP) (JPY)
sn_on 3,06229 -- --
m1 3,48914 2,68010 -0,06005
m3 4,24257 3,40310 -0,02913
m6 4,71500 4,25800 0,04206
m12 5,33886 -- --

USD - 'Panel Bank' methodologyGBP, JPY - 'Synthetic' methodology

ICE LIBOR® - is a wholesale funding rate anchored in LIBOR panel banks' unsecured wholesale transactions to the greatest extent possible, with a waterfall to enable a rate to be published in all market circumstances. The current LIBOR methodology, which uses input data provided by LIBOR panel banks (Contributor Banks), is designed to produce an average rate that is representative of the rates at which large, leading, internationally active banks with access to the wholesale, unsecured funding market could fund themselves in such market in particular currencies for certain tenors.

The ICE Benchmark is the administrator of the ICE LIBOR®

Klauzula wymagana przy licencjonowanej dystrybucji stawek LIBOR: ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, EITHER AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF ICE LIBOR AND/OR THE FIGURE AT WHICH ICE LIBOR STANDS AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME ON ANY PARTICULAR DAY OR OTHERWISE. ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIEDWARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE IN RESPECT OF ANY USE OF ICE LIBOR.

Tak polskie firmy ratują się przed inflacją. Zobacz, co mówią prezesi na Kanale Gospodarczym

 

Biura do wynajęcia. Zobacz oferty na PropertyStock.pl

PODOBAŁO SIĘ? PODZIEL SIĘ NA FACEBOOKU
×

Strefa premium

O STREFIE PREMIUM  •  KUP DOSTĘP  •  ZALOGUJ SIĘ

KOMENTARZE (0)

Do artykułu: Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" – LIBOR

DODAJ NOWY KOMENTARZ

PISZESZ DO NAS Z ADRESU IP: 51.178.76.77
Dodając komentarz, oświadczasz, że akceptujesz regulamin forum

POPULARNE

Logowanie

Dla subskrybentów naszych usług (Strefa Premium, newslettery) oraz uczestników konferencji ogranizowanych przez Grupę PTWP

Nie pamiętasz hasła?

Nie masz jeszcze konta? Kliknij i zarejestruj się teraz!