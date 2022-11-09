Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" LIBOR 2022-11-08

LIBOR (w %) (USD) (GBP) (JPY) sn_on 3,81557 -- -- m1 3,85871 2,96720 -0,06005 m3 4,59200 3,45360 -0,03172 m6 5,13443 4,06220 0,04083 m12 5,64029 -- --

USD - 'Panel Bank' methodologyGBP, JPY - 'Synthetic' methodology

ICE LIBOR® - is a wholesale funding rate anchored in LIBOR panel banks' unsecured wholesale transactions to the greatest extent possible, with a waterfall to enable a rate to be published in all market circumstances. The current LIBOR methodology, which uses input data provided by LIBOR panel banks (Contributor Banks), is designed to produce an average rate that is representative of the rates at which large, leading, internationally active banks with access to the wholesale, unsecured funding market could fund themselves in such market in particular currencies for certain tenors.

The ICE Benchmark is the administrator of the ICE LIBOR®

Klauzula wymagana przy licencjonowanej dystrybucji stawek LIBOR: ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, EITHER AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF ICE LIBOR AND/OR THE FIGURE AT WHICH ICE LIBOR STANDS AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME ON ANY PARTICULAR DAY OR OTHERWISE. ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIEDWARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE IN RESPECT OF ANY USE OF ICE LIBOR.

