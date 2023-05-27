PARTNERZY PORTALU
FINANSE  |  NAJNOWSZE WIADOMOŚCI

Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" – LIBOR

  • Autor: PAP
  • Dodano: 27-05-2023 13:00

Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" LIBOR 2023-05-26

LIBOR (w %) (USD) (GBP) (JPY)
sn_on 5,06543 -- --
m1 5,15371 -- --
m3 5,47571 4,89250 --
m6 5,58100 -- --
m12 5,66029 -- --

USD - 'Panel Bank' methodologyGBP, JPY - 'Synthetic' methodology

ICE LIBOR® - is a wholesale funding rate anchored in LIBOR panel banks' unsecured wholesale transactions to the greatest extent possible, with a waterfall to enable a rate to be published in all market circumstances. The current LIBOR methodology, which uses input data provided by LIBOR panel banks (Contributor Banks), is designed to produce an average rate that is representative of the rates at which large, leading, internationally active banks with access to the wholesale, unsecured funding market could fund themselves in such market in particular currencies for certain tenors.

The ICE Benchmark is the administrator of the ICE LIBOR®

Klauzula wymagana przy licencjonowanej dystrybucji stawek LIBOR: ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, EITHER AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF ICE LIBOR AND/OR THE FIGURE AT WHICH ICE LIBOR STANDS AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME ON ANY PARTICULAR DAY OR OTHERWISE. ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIEDWARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE IN RESPECT OF ANY USE OF ICE LIBOR.

 

Biura do wynajęcia. Zobacz oferty na PropertyStock.pl

PODOBAŁO SIĘ? PODZIEL SIĘ NA FACEBOOKU
×

Zamów newsletter z najciekawszymi i najlepszymi tekstami portalu

Podaj poprawny adres e-mail
W związku z bezpłatną subskrypcją zgadzam się na otrzymywanie na podany adres email informacji handlowych.
Informujemy, że dane przekazane w związku z zamówieniem newslettera będą przetwarzane zgodnie z Polityką Prywatności PTWP Online Sp. z o.o.

Usługa zostanie uruchomiania po kliknięciu w link aktywacyjny przesłany na podany adres email.

W każdej chwili możesz zrezygnować z otrzymywania newslettera i innych informacji.
Musisz zaznaczyć wymaganą zgodę

Strefa premium

O STREFIE PREMIUM  •  KUP DOSTĘP  •  ZALOGUJ SIĘ

KOMENTARZE (0)

Do artykułu: Wskaźniki referencyjne i "syntetyczne" – LIBOR

DODAJ NOWY KOMENTARZ

PISZESZ DO NAS Z ADRESU IP: 80.122.16.174
Dodając komentarz, oświadczasz, że akceptujesz regulamin forum

POPULARNE

NEWSLETTER

Zamów newsletter z najciekawszymi i najlepszymi tekstami portalu.

Polityka prywatności portali Grupy PTWP

Logowanie

Dla subskrybentów naszych usług (Strefa Premium, newslettery) oraz uczestników konferencji ogranizowanych przez Grupę PTWP

Nie pamiętasz hasła?

Nie masz jeszcze konta? Kliknij i zarejestruj się teraz!