Po raz pierwszy w tym roku wzrosła sprzedaż samochodów w Europie

👉 3,649,677 motor vehicles in lost #production 👩‍🏭 as a result of #COVID19 during first half of 2020.

😮 That is some 2️⃣0️⃣% of total 🇪🇺 production in 2019.



Interactive map 🗺️ COVID-19 impact on EU #automobile production | DISCOVER: https://t.co/4PQo6vCz0f pic.twitter.com/o3w62PeR4e