Do Turcji pojedziemy na dowód osobisty. Polacy zostali zwolnieni z wiz

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 📣📣📣



As of 19 April 2022 Polish Nationals can travel to or transit from Türkiye with their ID Cards only. They no longer need to have their passports with them on touristic trips of maximum 90 days.



