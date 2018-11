100 years of Polish power industry: a history of a resurgent economy

In 1918 Poland, which was in the state of revival, did not have to build its power industry from the ground up - there were already seeds of the power industry on the lands of partitioned Poland. But in 1918, the total capacity of energy sources in Poland was smaller than the capacity of one modern power plant...

A power plant built in Zabrze 120 years ago. Many of its buildings remain there to this day.

Different partitions - different development

The beginning of power industry in the regions that currently form part of Poland dates back to 1878. At that time, the first electric arc lamp was installed in Chorzow, the then Krolewska Huta.In the following year, electric lighting appeared in metal plants of Bernard Hantke in Warsaw; in 1880, electric lighting appeared in a textile factory in Zawiercie.The year 1889 was a real breakthrough, when the first public utility power plant was launched in the present land of Poland, in Szczecin. The construction of the second power plant in the same city was completed in 1892. In 1891, a municipal power plant in Wroclaw was put into operation.The development of electrification of cities before the First World War was shaped in various ways."The situation was relatively good in the Prussian Partition. In Poznan, the first local DC power plants supplying the areas of Jezyce, sw. Lazarz and Wilda and one power plant in the downtown area were built in the years 1895-98. The network has a 2 X 110 V terminal voltage until 1910, when it is modernized into 2 X 220 V" - said Czeslaw Mejro in the quarterly "Historia Nauki i Techniki".At approximately the same time, power plants and networks were built in Grudziadz (1895), Bydgoszcz (1896), Chorzow (1898), Tczew (1899), Torun (1898), Grodzisk Wielopolski (1898), Gniezno (1901), Gdansk (1896) and Wroclaw (1893).