A lucrative business or a golden cage? China establishes an international commercial court

Autor: Marcin Menkes

26-09-2018 12:45

A few weeks ago, the Chinese Supreme Court announced the establishment of an International Committee of Trade Experts at the newly created Court for International Commercial Disputes. This is another step to win entrepreneurs' trust in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the dispute resolution system. From the perspective of business planning in China, this creates a significant dilemma whether to lose cooperation opportunities or risk engagement under such conditions.

The Court for International Commercial Disputes is supposed to be the element that completes the Chinese offer to investors, which is now composed of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Asian Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Despite its “international” denomination, the body – established by the Chinese Supreme Court – will be a domestic court.

There is still a large number of unclear elements regarding the organisation of this court. It is therefore difficult to determine how much the Chinese court offer, especially for major projects, may entail high legal risk.





The Belt and Road Initiative was presented in 2013 by the Secretary General of the CPC Xi Jinping. The initiative, sometimes referred to as the Chinese “Marshall Plan”, is a constantly evolving investment project that aims to connect China with the markets of Africa and Europe. It consists mainly of gigantic infrastructure projects along the “belt”, i.e. overland road and railroad corridors constituting the “the 21st-century Silk Road”, and the “road”, i.e. sea route corridors around the Indian Peninsula and further through the Persian Gulf.



At the same time, the initiative is a strong move in China's struggle for dominance over the global economy, that is also intended to be a strong developmental impulse for the economy (a new source of economic growth), and a marketing coat for China's giant foreign investment – “buying out” overseas economies.

Temptation of entrepreneurs

Since its announcement, the concept of the Initiative has been constantly growing. Currently, the term is used by the Chinese to refer to almost every foreign investment, without a clear geographical or subject criterion. Ultimately, BRI is to cover 65 other countries that jointly produce over 30% of global GDP, associating 62% of the world's population and disposing of 75% of known energy reserves.



The estimates of the project costs are so divergent that it is difficult to find a credible source. At the same time, the mentioned amounts – over USD 200-250 billion already invested and USD 1-5 billion of the total BRI value – give an idea of the project's scale.