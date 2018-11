A New Europe on the horizon

Autor: Adam Soful Jacek Ziarno

20-11-2018 15:02

– The Union will establish a European Innovation Council: it will create one institution that will comprehensively support breakthrough technologies with high potential and innovative companies, which will help the Community become a leader in market-driven innovations – says Carlos Moedas, European Commissioner for Research, Innovation and Science in a conversation with Adam Sofulo and Jacek Ziarno.

– Commisioner, you see the large EU undertaking "Horizon 2020" among the biggest European success stories. Let's assume that we are writing a comprehensive, problematic text to prove this thesis in detail. What – according to you – should be found in the outline of this work?

In fact, such a text already exists: it's the mid-term evaluation of "Horizon 2020", based on independent expert reports, European Commission's analyses and public consultations.



The facts and figures contained therein speak for themselves. They show how the program contributes to the creation of jobs and economic growth, how it deals with the greatest social challenges and promotes quality of life.



– What are the examples?



A lot of great projects that will bring tangible results in the future. For example, the construction of a pilot plant for the production of better nanomedicines that will help in the treatment of serious diseases. Another project: innovative vehicle safety systems relating to pedestrian and cyclist protection.



Thanks to "Horizon 2020", Europe is also becoming greener – we are trying to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate; it's about funding the "Clean Sky" project (public and private partnerships) – so that airplanes could cause less noise and pollution.



Horizon 2020 is flexible, responds to new and urgent needs, such as alarms related to Ebola and Zika viruses. Due to the rapid response from Horizon 2020, over 1.6 million vaccines against Ebola virus disease have been gathered... And these are just a few examples of projects involving the strongest minds of Europe and other parts of the world.



– What is the scale of Horizon 2020?



"Horizon 2020" has proven to be extremely attractive. Those interested in this programme come from over 130 countries, and over half of them did not take part in the previous programme - i.e. the Seventh Framework Programme for Research and Development (FP7). The number of applications compared to FP7 increased by 65 percent annually, to a total of 100 000 applications. However, the surge in the need for EU funds caused an excess of applications and, unfortunately, an increase in the number of rejected applications.



The programme creates the European "added value" and generates visible benefits – also in terms of support at the national and regional level. 83 percent of funded projects would not have been carried out without financial assistance from the EU.