Blockchain – a revolution in international trade

Autor: Hanna Luczkiewicz

28-01-2019 21:13

Many people associate blockchain with cryptocurrency transactions, such as bitcoins. However, cryptocurrencies are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this technology. Even though blockchain was initially considered primarily from the perspective of financial services, this technology can serve as the basis for many useful applications of information management, going far beyond monetary transactions. Due to its ability to reduce administrative costs, decentralize documentation, increase transparency and prevent fraud, blockchain is on its way to becoming a starting point in a real revolution in international trade and global supply chains.





At the end of November 2018 the European Parliament, as the first parliament in the world, voted in favour of a report on the role of blockchain in international trade. The document emphasizes that blockchain can potentially save up to 20 percent of the total costs of international transport, saving up to $ 1 trillion in world trade costs per year. At the same time, the Parliament urged the Member States and other institutions to promote blockchain technology, which could contribute to improving national customs procedures, reducing the administrative burden related to documentation and reducing international trade costs for European enterprises.

Although there are considerable obstacles to the full implementation of this technology, both at technical and regulatory level, there is no doubt that it is worthwhile to take a closer look at this technology and its benefits, because it can define international business relations for decades.

What is blockchain and how is it related to international trade?



Blockchain, or the so-called distributed ledgers, was described by a well-known business magazine “The Economist” as “a modern machine of trust". In a nutshell, something coded in blockchain once remains there for eternity, and the ledger cannot be removed or forged. All this is possible due to the fact that this technology saves the same information to all system participants. In addition, each change is approved in accordance with specific rules, which must correspond to the code of other ledgers. Therefore, you cannot forge information by breaking into only one element of the system. Because of this they can be instantly replayed. This way of saving data is the highest guarantee of security - on the one hand, blockchain enables confidentiality of entries, and on the other, their disclosure.

What are the benefits for exporting companies?

The current global trade has not changed practically since the appearance of transport containers in the 1950s. The goods are still transported by sea or land in the same way as in the previous century. Without a doubt, one of the areas that needs a technological revolution is the amount of paperwork and the growing level of bureaucracy generated by cross-border trade. From the rules of origin to product quality documentation - trade generates stacks of, frequently unnecessary, documents.