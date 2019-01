Blockchain will “sweep” brokers out. The revolution is just around the corner

Autor: Pawel Szygulski

28-01-2019 20:58

Blockchain is a term that has made an outstanding career in recent years. There are more and more texts about how important it has become and how much more important it will be in the future. A few publications, however, show what the blockchain is really all about. So what is hidden within the technology that is supposed to revolutionize human life?

The basic advantage is the non-repudiation of the data that is recorded onto a blockchain.

It is easy to imagine the way in which blockchain would make the functioning of the Social Insurance Institution more efficient.

Changes in law are necessary to maximize the benefits of the new technology.

It is no coincidence that cryptocurrencies are almost always associated with blockchain. Virtual currencies have become the first practical application of blockchain. This technology, the theoretical basis of which was outlined in 1991, has been monetized in 2009 with bitcoin.



- One of the newer phenomena with high potential growth prospects is the use of blockchain technology. I do not mean cryptocurrencies, but a system used to record information that has features of non-repudiation - says Roman Szwed, President of the Management Board of Polish IT company Atende.



Blockchain could be used to a wider extent than cryptocurrencies. It is all because it is a breakthrough in the security of collecting, storing and using digital data. Today, they are usually centralized, that is, collected on a disk or server, which can be subject to cyber attack or even physical interference. Even if we copy our data and store them in many places, it is difficult to ensure their simultaneous and reliable update. All this means that you cannot have full confidence in digital data.



Of course, institutions such as banks are constantly working on securing and improving information systems that use customer data. This, however, requires considerable expenditure, and still does not exclude the creation of loopholes that cybercriminals can use.



In this respect, the breakthrough technology seems to be blockchain which, according to the assurances of its precursors, is an ideal database - decentralized, available to anyone and resistant to manipulation.



- The blockchain technology ensures that we can store copies of relevant data anywhere in the world - explains Kamil Gancarz, Chairman of the Board at Blockchain Development Foundation.

How does it work?



The Internet consists of distributed computers and servers. Imagine that some of them start building their own network, where participants store data blocks. They are grouped into chains.