Conclusions from the Green European Economic Congress

Will ecological awareness and cooperation skills determine our future surroundings? Participants of the Green European Economic Congress (EEC Green), an event accompanying the Conference on Climate Change COP24, spent two days (December 4-5) discussing the chances and threats to the economy related to climate change. Big companies made specific commitments in the field of sustainable development. Representatives of the Polish government and business representatives, experts and opinion leaders took part in the debates. The conference gathered nearly 1.000 people.





During the opening plenary of EEC Green, we could hear a strong voice that innovation in the economy is a must and environmental protection measures should be taken today.

Global corporations operating in Poland announced commitments and goals related to the implemented business strategies of sustainable development.

EEC Green was accompanied by special events, including the signature of a cooperation agreement for the fight for clean air by Dalkia and Beskid Zywiec, presentation of the WWF report and Marek Kaminski's expedition.

- Climate summit is a very important event both in Poland and internationally, therefore it is natural that the Green European Economic Congress had to appear in Katowice and became an important accompanying event of COP24. We wanted to expand the area of international debates, and at the same time discuss the topics that will determine the future of the Polish economy. Discussions started yesterday and today will continue in May next year at the European Economic Congress 2019 - says Wojciech Kuspik, president of the PTWP Group, organizer of the EEC Green.

Sustainable development - important declarations

The 3M Company presented its environmental goals for 2025 covering educational activities as well as energy and water management. From 2019, as informed by Gayle Schueller, Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer at 3M, each of approximately 1.000 products owned by the company (that's how many products 3M introduces each year to the market) will be valorised due to the trace that they leave in the natural environment.



- The company is aware of the importance of circular economy. The key message of the new framework for sustainable development policy in 3M is the application of scientific achievements in environmentally-friendly solutions - said Schueller. - The new model is based on three pillars. The first is the implementation of science to circular economy. The second is the use of science in the fight against climate challenges. The third - its application in improving the quality of life in society and the safety of employees - he said at EEC Green.