“Drone license” just like a driving license. That's what's going to happen

Autor: Gabriel Pazdzior

29-04-2019 13:12

The role of the CAA is simple. We will set the requirements. Whoever meets them will be able to train operators - said President of the CAA, Piotr Samson to specify the new approach

President of the Civil Aviation Agency (CAA), Piotr Samson, provided the WNP.PL with an assessment of the dynamic development of the drone sector. We talked about the growing number of operators, about certification authorities and the Central European Drone Demonstrator (CEDD).

• Legislation has to keep up with the development of unmanned aerial vehicles. In the opinion of President Samson, it is important to match the dynamics and expectations of the environment and airline companies.



• The President also does not rule out “a possible” future scenario in which the local governments play a role in the administration of airspace. A lot depends on the further development of this sector.

• Drones will be one of the themes of the





The drone service market is developing dynamically. Is the CAA prepared to fulfil its role? Look at the increasing number of applicants for certificates of competence authorising an operator to perform commercial flights.



Piotr Samson, President of the Civil Aviation Agency (CAA): - A tangible element of changes is the fact that work at the CAA is zhe process of reorganization. Three years ago unmanned aerial vehicles were dealt with by a faculty of two people, now they are the responsibility of a separate Department. The importance of this issue in our work has increased significantly.







President of the Civil Aviation Agency, Piotr Samson, has been the head of the office for several years. He has been professionally involved with aviation since 1993 (photo: Dominik Gajda/PTWP)



We are striving for more resources to increase our capabilities. This results from the obligation, for example, of the registration of drones, which will be required by the EU in approximately 12 months and general supervision over the security of the growing number of operations and the issue of certificates of competence.



It results in changes in the law, right?



- Right. So far, all examinations for drone operators (required for commercial flights) were carried out by the CAA. It's going to change now, because the number of people eager to obtain such rights is growing rapidly. The scale of trainings is growing. At the moment we are still issuing certificates of competence, although their number has increased dramatically.

