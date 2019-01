Economy: Can the Polish tiger get out of breath?

Autor: Adam Soful

28-01-2019 20:14

Poland's economy is breaking records. 2018 was an important stage in pursuit of the prosperity of developed countries. 2019 will also be an important year. There were, however, also some disturbing phenomena that made us all worry that the Polish tiger will not get out of breath.

Last year will probably end with a 5-percent increase in polish GDP. This puts us among the leaders. As for the near future, economists agree: 2019 will be the beginning of slowdown in growth associated with the general economic downturn. Nevertheless, we will continue to grow at a rate of around 4 percent.

Consumption will probably have to “pull” the economy in 2019. Exports will most likely not take over this function.



The level of investment is low and it will definitely not allow to maintain the pace of development at a level close to the current one - says Professor Witold Orlowski. When entrepreneurs were asked why they do not invest, they mutually answered: due to uncertainty.

In a race

There are many indications that 2018 will end with a 5 percent increase in GDP - this (or higher) value is determined by the majority of analytical centres. OECD raised the forecast to 5.2 percent (from 4.6 percent predicted in May). The Fitch rating agency also revised its estimates - they increased from 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent. The economists from Credit Agricole also predict that the GDP will increase by 5 percent throughout the whole year.



Such results put us among the leaders. Among the OECD countries, only the Irish economy will develop faster. As for the nearest future, economists agree: 2019 will be the beginning of inhibition (Fitch expects 3.8 percent increase, OECD and World Bank expect 4 percent) associated with the general economic downturn.



However, it must be remembered that analysts cannot be treated like an oracle. It is enough to mention that from the first quarter of 2018 many of them claimed that Poland was almost at the peak of an economic boom. Meanwhile, the peak lasted and continued... And - if we take into account the above upward changes in projections - it continues today. 2019 can be much better than analysts claim.



Corrections in the opposite direction are also possible, but there are few indications for the realization of negative scenarios in the near future. The budget is in excellent condition and unemployment is at historically low levels, which, with a simultaneous systematic increase in salaries, should be an impulse for consumption, which nowadays serves as the main driver of economic growth.