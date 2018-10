EEC Green during COP 24 conference

1000 guests, representatives of global companies, politicians, experts, wide range of topics – the EEC Green conference is an initiative of the PTWP Group, organizer of the European Economic Congress in Katowice (EEC), the largest business event in Central Europe.

The meeting of companies that care about sustainable development will be accompanied by the COP 24 conference on climate change.





In December 2018, Poland will be a particularly important place from the perspective of global challenges that affect sustainable development. The 24th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24) will take place in Katowice together with the 14th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 14).- The EEC Green Conference will expand the area of an important international debate that will take place in Katowice, and will develop specific solutions to many issues, as well as practical scenarios and models, live examples and experiences – says Wojciech Kuspik, president of the PTWP Group, organizer of the EEC Green. – We will use a proven formula and experience gathered during 10 years of organizing the European Economic Congress - he adds.The EEC Green, planned on 4-6 December of the current year, will gather politicians, entrepreneurs, heads of world corporations and experts - those who treat sustainable development as one of the most important challenges of our times. The debate will be represented by three parties involved in every sustainable project: consumer, business and state (regulator). The EEC Green will address the subject of sustainable development by confronting the most important aspects: consumer awareness, corporate responsibility and relevance of regulatory solutions.