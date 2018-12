EEC Green. The idea of sustainable development also works well in recruitment

Autor: Katarzyna Domagała-Szymonek

17-12-2018 15:57

Sustainable development are not just empty words. It is an increasingly common idea that translates into the functioning of society, but also the functioning of enterprises. Companies that use this element in employee recruitment know a lot about it.





During many debates organized over two days of the EEC Green conference, politicians, entrepreneurs, heads of world corporations and experts talked about the role of sustainable development not only for the economy or society, but also for enterprises.

They appeared aware of the fact that it is impossible to develop various industries without taking into account environmental consequences.



One of the examples of pro-ecological activities that ING Bank Slaski can be proud of is the investment in electric vehicles. The bank has recently bought four fully electric Nissan Leafs, which are used on a daily basis by ING employees in Katowice and Lodz. There are plans to buy more in the near future.



- It is an element of the policy of promoting solutions related to environmental protection and shaping pro-ecological awareness. Environmental protection is part of our bank's long-term development strategy. In accordance with the Ecological Declaration, the priority in business activities are projects implemented for the sake of the environment, including those that support electromobility - we can read on the ING Bank Slaski website.



The Danone concern, which belongs to Zywiec Zdroj, strongly emphasizes the role of sustainable development.



– Our actions do not end outside the factory walls... With these words Antoine Riboud, the first CEO of Danone, redefined the traditional role of business during his famous speech in Marseile, stressing the importance of the social aspect for the proper development of business. It took place in 1972, but a dual commitment, combining business practices with social responsibility, is visible in the company's activities to this day - we can read on the company's website. While looking at their job offers, we can see that the element of sustainable development is highly exposed.



- We always try to follow our mission, attitudes and values in our daily work - say the representatives of the global leader in food production.



The People & Planet Positive strategy has been successfully managed by the Swedish IKEA group for several years. It is the company's response to social expectations and global challenges of the modern world. The company also strongly emphasizes its ecological attitude during recruitment campaigns.