Electric cars above all? It’s not the only way

Autor: wnp.pl / Adam Sofuł

27-08-2018 15:52

Searching for a way to reduce the nuisance of car transport for the environment changes into a form of religion that worships electricity. You can see the primacy of doctrine over reality and form over function (at least for now?).

Life is a lot more comfortable in large cities, therefore the number of moving people is increasing, which creates some discomfort - crowd, noise, pollution. Cars are one of the causes of these inconveniences. When we're looking for solutions, we turn to technology that has once struggled for its place in the automotive industry.

No simplification

Nowadays, cars are much better than when the automotive industry was originally founded, when diesel engines competed with electric engines. Kazimierz Rajczyk, executive director of the energy sector at ING Bank Slaski, indicates that electric cars are still relatively expensive and their purchase (exploitation) is profitable only above the mileage of 50 thousand km a year.



This significantly reduces the number of potential customers - electric cars work best in heavily urbanized areas because of the requirements associated with recharging the batteries and their range. And who will travel more than 50 thousand kilometres per year, driving around the city? Taxi drivers, municipal services, couriers and suppliers.



Over a hundred years ago, combustion engines won with electric and steam engines because of their economic and technical advantages. Today we see their disadvantages and we are looking for alternatives. Unfortunately, we expect a single solution “to do everything”. We focus on one technology, seeing its advantages, ignoring its disadvantages, overlooking other ideas.



- If we simplify the considered solutions too much, we can inhibit the development of hydrogen technologies, because electromobility is better for passenger cars used in cities - says Mateusz Bonca, CEO of Lotos Group.



Transport should be seen as a system. In cities, where access to electric networks is a lot easier, and the level of pollution is considerably higher, electromobility will eventually develop. Long routes will still be driven by combustion vehicles. Public transport, both passenger and freight, will be based on hydrogen technology - this approach will require fewer hydrogen filling stations, because at the end of the day all of those vehicles go to the base and get refuelled at one point.



Hydrogen is attractive mainly because it can be produced from, for example, surplus energy generated by renewable sources. Refineries not only process, but also produce hydrogen, at various levels of their processes. Hence the interest of Lotos in the development of hydrogen technologies.