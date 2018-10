Electromobility - the time of pioneers

Autor: Ireneusz Chojnacki

31-10-2018 13:13

The forthcoming years will show how the public e-vehicle charging infrastructure develops in Poland. Experts say it takes large energy and fuel companies to build and manage a country-wide network.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Michal Kurtyka, believes the years 2017-2018 are the time when Poland makes a decisive step towards electromobility providing legislative framework and instruments needed to expand the necessary infrastructure in 2019-2020.

- We are moving forward with electromobility - as was announced in the electromobility development programme adopted last year by the Council of Ministers - emphasizes Kurtyka.



Howevre, investments in public electric vehicle charging stations are of increased risk in the fledgling Polish electromobility market. There aren't many electric cars in Poland, so the demand for charging services is limited; on the other hand - an infrastructure deficit is not conducive to the development of the electric vehicle market.



Experts indicate that the biggest obstacles to the development of electromobility include an inadequate electric vehicle charging infrastructure, but above all the price of electric vehicles, including batteries, which - as indicated in this year's EY and ING Bank Slaski report - correspond to half of the production cost.

Regulations and giants

In Poland, the problem of possible inadequacies in infrastructure is supposed to be eliminated by regulatory solutions.



Dorota Zablocka, lawyer at EY Law, points out that - while analysing the provisions of the Act on electromobility and alternative fuels - we can distinguish two stages of development of the e-mobility services sector in Poland.



- The first stage consists of the construction of public electric vehicle charging stations that will develop in a business model of strictly commercial nature, while the second stage of the construction will develop on the principles set out in the Act. The “commercial” model will last until the end of 2020. Until then, all entities on the market will have the opportunity to build charging infrastructure and provide services of this kind to users of electric vehicles - as pioneers of this sector. Considering the non-obligatory nature of the “commercial” stage of constructing public electric vehicle charging stations, we estimate that these points will start to appear more dynamically in the years 2020-21, once the obligation to build them will rest on the operators of the power distribution systems - says Zablocka.