Emissions of pollutants, greenhouse gases and air quality in Polish cities

The inauguration of the UN Climate Summit gave rise to an avalanche of opinions and comments regarding the Polish contribution to the global air pollutant emissions (especially greenhouse gases), the implementation of EU climate policy and the quality of air in Polish cities. To organize the facts related to this subject, we referred to the report entitled “Environmental protection 2018” published on 30 November by the Central Statistical Office (GUS).

Over the last ten or so years, Poland has significantly reduced the emission of most air pollutants. Most, but not all. CO2 emissions are still at a similar level.

Road transport has an increasing share in the Polish CO2 emissions. From the beginning of the 20th century, its share in the Polish CO2 emissions has doubled.

The statistics made it clear that Poland is among the leaders of the European Union countries in terms of exposing urban population to high concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air.

Who is responsible for the emission of pollutants?

Since the beginning of the 21st century, Poland has reduced the emission of almost all major air pollutants. According to the Central Statistical Office, from 2000 to 2016, sulphur dioxide emissions in Poland dropped by 59 percent, carbon monoxide by 23 percent, dust by 20 percent, ammonia by 16 percent and nitrogen oxides by 14 percent. A slight increase (from 316 828 000 tonnes to 321 182 00 tonnes) was noted in the case of carbon dioxide.According to the Central Statistical Office, the decrease in the emission of pollutants to air was caused by, among others, restructurization and modernization of the energy and industrial sectors, as well as improvement of the quality of coal burned in modern boilers and introduction of emission standards.- However, a significant increase in the number of cars in recent years has caused stable emissions of communication pollutants (mainly nitrogen oxides), despite the use of high quality fuels – warns the Central Statistical Office.Who is the main culprit responsible for air pollutant emissions in Poland? There is no one single answer to this question. It all depends on what substances we have in mind.When it comes to dust emissions, the “leader” is neither commercial nor industrial power sectors. In 2016, much more pollutants of this type – a total of 134.500 tonnes – came from local boiler rooms, craft workshops or agriculture.Slightly less (123.900 tonnes of dust) is attributable to households. In the case of nitrogen oxides, “mobile sources” lead the way - cars produce 307.100 tonnes of this compound, i.e. twice as much as the commercial power sector. The latter, on the other hand, emits the most sulphur dioxide (163.600 tonnes), overtaking the industrial power sector (142.400 tonnes) and households (134.400 tonnes).