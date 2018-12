Energy transformation is inevitable. Business is already counting profits

Energy transformation is associated not only with cleaner air, but also, and perhaps above all, new business opportunities, also for companies outside the energy sector. Even wind energy, which in recent years has slowed down in Poland, may soon become a flywheel for Polish enterprises. All this is accompanied by rapid technological progress - said the participants of the “Efficient energy/Innovations for climate” discussion panel as part of the EEC Green conference in Katowice.

Very bright future

Climate policy has an increasing impact on the energy sector. There is a strong recognition that a far-reaching energy transformation, which will change the landscape of not only Poland, but also the whole world, awaits us. This is noticed not only by companies operating directly in the energy sector, but also by entities from other fields, such as financial institutions.This can be exemplified by ING Bank Slaski that belongs to the ING group. In recent years it has finished financing projects related to coal power sector and its offer is becoming increasingly focused on environmentally friendly technologies.- We believe that energy transformation and a switch to a less wasteful energetic mix is necessary and irreversible. We want to take part in it - declares Joanna Erdman, vice president of ING Bank Slaski.She added that the bank's strategy was based on a strong conviction that such behaviour is right and consistent with the values it represents.- The second reason behind our decision applies to a purely business area. We have noticed huge business potential that we want to create and co-create by contributing to its use with other entities operating on this market - explains vice-president of ING Bank Slaski.- Transition to renewable energy sources gives the bank a chance to enter with financing, either directly on the basis of project financing, or by issuing appropriate green instruments. We are very active and recognized by such instruments - she adds.The bank recognized the market potential because an increasing number of companies declare investments in environmentally-friendly technologies.- We have been paying close attention to this for many years, as indicated by the fact that we regularly participate in climate conferences organized by the UN - says Maxime Bureau, Director for Government and Public Affairs at 3M for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.