EU: the sum of fears

Autor: Adam Soful

31-10-2018 13:33

Not so long ago it seemed that the European Union will stop licking its post-crisis wounds and patching its holes - financial, regulatory, social - and would start work on the vision of its future. However, dark clouds have appeared on the horizon again.

A few months ago there were a few voices saying that the EU was getting a second breath - a series of elections in the most important European countries delayed the perspective of populists coming to power (although their position on the domestic political scene has strengthened in many cases), the migration crisis lost its strength, the EU economy started to develop at a reasonable pace. With the election of Emmanuel Macron in France and retention of power by Angela Merkel in Germany, there was also a chance that the Community - with a fairly stable political perspective in EU locomotives - will go on a political offensive.

All these observations are still valid at the beginning of fall, however, new phenomena have appeared (or exploded with new intensity), which make the discussion about the future of the EU - both economic and political - resemble an emotional roller coaster.



It seems that there are no apparent worries: in the second quarter, the EU economy grew by 2.2 percent, which - as for developed countries that constitute the majority of the Community - is by no means a decent result. However, there have been exacerbated concerns about whether this increase will be sustained in the long term.

The Atlantic Depressions

The sky became cloudy over the Atlantic at the beginning of June, when the United States imposed a 25 percent duty on steel imports and a 10 percent duty on aluminium imports. For the European economy it is an annoying, but not a knockout blow. Yet something else was important: the American movement (and a possible European response) is a blow to the Euro-Atlantic alliance that leads to strong loss of confidence in this alliance - in terms of military, economic and political - relationship.



The end of July brought a clearing sky. The meeting of President Donald Trump and the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker slightly improved the atmosphere: the American leader promised to re-examine the duties and refrain from introducing a toll on European cars. But he is an unpredictable and impulsive politician (this is his strategy - bidding brutally to reach the target) and the July arrangements will not necessarily prove effective in the coming months.



One can bet dollars to donuts that Trump's statements, declarations or unexpected decisions will more than once cause heart palpitations among the EU decision makers. In summary, there is no storm yet, but the boat rocks a bit.