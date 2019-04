European protectionism - a new method of fighting China

Autor: Hanna Luczkiewicz

29-04-2019 14:04

The last time the leaders of the European Union held strategic conversations about China was after the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Twelve Heads of State and Government imposed sanctions in connection with violent repression against civilians. Almost 30 years later, during the last March European Council, EU leaders once again focused on China, calling the country a “systemic rival” and deciding that it was time for the EU to face it again. Due to the growing concerns relating to China's industrial policy, cyber security and trade wars, Beijing returned to the top of the European agenda. At the same time, some of EU leaders claimed it was necessary to increase the role of the state in the economy as a form of counterbalance to the growing presence of China on the European continent. Considering the above, can we talk about the end of the European free trade period and the beginning of a protectionist period?

China's Superpower Ambitions

Over the last few years we have witnessed an increase in the inflow of foreign investments from China to the European Union, especially to the most-developed member states of the European Union - Germany, France and Great Britain. Contrary to traditional investors, Chinese acquisitions focus on a limited number of sectors, including IT, robotics, automotive and aviation industries. In addition to the flow of Chinese investments into the EU, the “Made in China 2025” strategic plan also received a great deal of publicity. China outgrows its role as “factory of the world” and becomes the face of the fourth industrial revolution. This strategic plan, organized in ten key industries, aims to make China the leading potentate in modern technologies, including telecommunications equipment, electric railways, biotechnology, robotics and automation. The “Made in China 2025” strategic plan gives Chinese companies preferential access to capital, both in research and development as well as in penetration of foreign markets. The Belt and Road Initiative also embodies China's superpower ambitions.



As a consequence of the introduction of a new Chinese strategy, the United States was the first to make an attempt to hinder the implementation of this project. Within 3 years, the US introduced numerous customs restrictions on products from the Middle Kingdom, strengthened its system of monitoring foreign investments, spread subsidization for critical technologies and began to fight with Chinese champions of the IT sector, such as ZTE or Huawei.

Germany and France on the path of protectionism

The European Union with the free market economy model that has been promoted for decades, where both European and foreign companies could participate equally in acquisitions and mergers, public procurement tenders or technological rivalry, attempted to oppose China much later. The German rule “Wandel durch Handel” - change through trade - was in force for decades. However, it turned out to be less than effective. Despite the increasing exports to the Middle Kingdom, China's internal situation has not changed. Restrictions for access to the market, with concurrent licensing requirements and technology transfer as well as uncertainty of national laws and regulations, still prevent European companies from entry into the Chinese market.