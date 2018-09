Family, friends, naive enthusiasts. It is not enough to start a business

Autor: Jakub Prokop

24-09-2018 10:53

The capital of start-ups is made up primarily from the ideas and commitment of the founders. The financial capital is taken from people, funds and institutions willing to invest their resources. How to choose the source and form of support?

The most obvious source of funds for setting up a start-up is one's own savings, a conventional loan and the so-called FFF (family, friends, fools – “naive enthusiasts”). The entire category of these “primary” sources is called bootstrapping and, contrary to appearances or imaginations, is an important part of the start-up capital, both in Poland and in the world.

68% per cent of the analysed start-ups are funded from one's own savings - according to the report “Polskie Startupy 2017”. The myth of “young companies operate and grow for other people's money” is a generalisation.



The truth is more complicated, because a lot depends on the phase of start-up's development. From the mentioned analysis, it also follows that 20 percent of young companies use a foreign source of financing (accelerator, business angel or venture capital fund), and - surprisingly! - as much as 77 percent of start-ups declare their willingness to acquire an external source of financing in half a year.





A special method of financing, independent of the development phase, is crowdfunding, i.e. raising small payments from the community in exchange for a promise of product delivery or participation in future profits of the company. The most popular platforms include Kickstarter, GoFundMe and Indiegogo, and in Poland also Wspieram.to, PolakPotrafi and Wspolnicy.pl. The drawback of such solution is that it requires... popularity; efficient marketing is necessary, and an interesting and originally “sold” project has to be followed by a large number of supporters

A seed in the incubator

At the beginning, in the seed stage of business development, obtaining money from external sources is usually not easy. Other options emerge only after reaching the milestones - with particular emphasis on the so-called minimum viable product (prototype with minimum functionality).



- I think that relying solely on your own capital from the very beginning is not possible - says Patrycjusz Marcinkowski, founder of the Tosend start-up, awarded in last year's Start-Up Challenge competition at the Katowice European Start-up Days. - Poland should not only incubate innovative ideas, but also ensure that they are fully Polish.



Young companies in the early phases of development receive help from, among other things, accelerators and incubators. They often provide financial support, as well as access to a network of contacts, technical assistance and promotion - often for participation in business.