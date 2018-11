Gas and wind is the future. Report on the Polish power industry

Autor: Ireneusz Chojnacki

The number of new low-emission energy generation sources in Poland is gradually increasing. This kind of investments are favoured by the EU climate and energy policy. National support systems have an important role to play in this matter.

The fact that modernization, reconstruction and prospective development of the national power system are a necessity has been known for a long time.

There are several reasons for this, among them are the aging of generating assets and the growing demand for power and energy.

The energy supply industry also has its investment needs. Its assets and the reliability of energy supply to recipients still leave much to be desired. It is also necessary to modernize old and build new transmission networks.

Possibilities and needs



In the report on the results of monitoring the security of electricity supply during the years 2015-2016, the energy department referred to the age of power plants' generating assets. There were no surprises. At the end of 2015, 339 turbosets operated in domestic thermal power plants, 182 of which were already in operation for over 30 years, and the total installed capacity of the oldest units was 20 455 MW, which translated into 66.6 percent of their share in the total power capacity installed in all turbosets.



The Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Office said that in 2017 the average annual demand for power (in relation to the value during the evening peaks) amounted to 22 979.7 MW, that is 2.21 percent more than in 2016, while the maximum demand during the weekday peaks amounted to 26 230,6 MW (an increase of approximately 2.68 percent y/y).



According to ERO information, the gross national electricity production volume in 2017 amounted to 165 852 GWh, which in comparison to 2016 represented an increase of 1.98 percent. Last year's (2017) gross national electricity consumption amounted to 168 139 GWh and increased by 2.13 percent compared to 2016.



In the first half of 2018, the increase in energy demand was maintained. PGE reported that in the first six months of 2018 they noted an increase in gross electricity consumption by 1.9 percent in comparison to the comparable period of the previous year. The increase was lower than in the first half of 2017, when energy consumption increased by 2.3 percent in comparison to the same period of 2016.



PSE Operator predicts that in 2018-2027 the total increase in electricity demand will amount to 15.64 percent (stable forecast), and according to the so-called high forecasts - 17.8 percent (forecast for the annual peak, net power).