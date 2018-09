Industrial revolution devours its own children

Autor: Jakub Prokop

24-09-2018 10:43

Every paradigm shift brings benefits and problems at the same time. It is also the case with the 4th industrial revolution. Although it makes it possible to implement many innovative ventures, not everyone has a reason to be happy.

Industrial revolution gives access to new tools and improvements, but in many cases it is rather a challenge than a chance.



It violates the status quo of large, traditional industrial companies and strengthens the monopoly of giants in the Hi–Tech sector.



Fortunately, there are also models that lower the threshold of market entry.









- The fourth industrial revolution, like every other revolution, has its consequences. They cause polarization on those who win and those who lose - notes Andrzej Soldaty, creator of the Initiative for Polish Industry 4.0. - According to the Chinese saying: when the wind blows, some people put up walls and others build windmills. How many people build windmills, and how many try to counteract these changes? The key to development is the awareness of consequences for the Polish economy.

Industry 4.0 assumes, among other things, integration of all stages of the business process through IT systems with automation in the area of manufacturing. Therefore, the natural benefit of digitalization is breaking the barriers between the company's departments. Circulation of data accelerates, automation progresses, business processes work a lot smoother, failures occur less frequently, work safety increases, products reach the customer faster.



Unfortunately, the victory of all players is a utopia: it is obvious that the first to introduce a modern product to customers, collects the biggest profits and sets market conditions.



What's more: the mere vision of a modern product is “bad news” for companies that have so far been able to enjoy a position not threaten by anything.



Industrial revolution becomes a problem for large, traditional industrial companies - it violates the status quo. Fortunately, the situation is not like that in all industries. In the segment of new technologies, it is the giants who set the pace for the world to follow. We could probably only think about the industrial revolution, if it were not for Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla or Siemens. They become a prediction for the new era. It's them... who are gaining a stronger position in their fields.



A lot of start-ups are founded every day, but their future is unclear at the moment. There is a risk that the market with limited resources will be dominated by monopolists, and small companies will have no chance to survive.



The appearance of a new strong player in the online advertising market, dominated by Google and Facebook, is burdened with a very high “entry threshold”.



On the other hand, the fourth industrial revolution reveals the areas of development that we have never seen. Renewable energy sources could satisfy all Polish energy demands, and the long-term trend for their development is decentralization.