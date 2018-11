Industry goes against the grain

Autor: Ireneusz Chojnacki

20-11-2018 14:31

The risk of a significant increase in electricity prices due to rise in CO2 emission allowance costs rested upon the economy for years. It has materialised this year. In addition, it coincided with the increase in coal prices. It will be definitely more expensive. How shall we live? - ask Polish industry representatives.





Domestic power production industry was and still is dominated by coal-fired power plants. According to PSE, hard coal-fired power plants in 2017 had more than 48 percent of share in the domestic power production industry, and brown coal-fired power plants had more than 31 percent. Such an energy mix translates into high CO2 emissions, and this costs money.

No reduced tariff

Power plants covered by the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) must annually surrender CO2 emission allowances corresponding to their actual emissions. Until now, Polish conventional energy has benefited from the constantly declining number of free emission allowances. It is estimated that next year, as pointed out by the Jagiellonian Institute in this year's analysis of energy prices, this system will be exhausted.



The average production emission in Poland, according to the Jagiellonian Institute, is about 770 kg of CO2. In comparison, it is about 450 kg in the Czech Republic and 420 kg in Germany; these countries simply have lower carbon power generation sources than Poland.



The domestic energy mix did not have a negative impact on electricity prices for a relatively long time. Not only because power plants received a lot of CO2 emission allowances for free, but also because these allowances were cheap. Low CO2 prices did not encourage power industry to invest in low-emission energy sources. Therefore, Brussels started to seek changes in the EU ETS with an aim to increase the price of CO2 emission allowances.



A few amendments have been recently introduced to the directive on the EU emissions trading scheme. The emission reduction rate was raised from 1.74 percent annually in the years 2013-2020 to 2.2 percent annually from 2021. The volume of allowances addressed to the so-called IAS reserves in 2019-2023 (from 12 percent to 24 percent) has doubled, which resulted in a decrease in the supply of allowances.



CO2 prices began to grow following the release of an announcement of these changes. This year, the price has temporarily exceeded 25 euros. Bank Credit Agricole indicates that the price of these allowances on the European Energy Exchange (EEX) in September of this year amounted to 21.42 euros per tonne of CO2, which means an increase of 215.3 percent as compared to last year.



There are voices asserting that the sharp increase in CO2 prices may be the result of a speculative game, which provoked the transformation of emission allowances into a financial instrument (the effect of the MiFID II directive).