It was unthinkable just a few years ago. Poland is a part of the LNG boom

Autor: Dariusz Malinowski

29-04-2019 13:19

None of the fuel markets is growing as dynamically as the liquefied natural gas market. Gigantic investments, expansion plans - LNG is conquering the world. Each of the regions has its own specificity. Europe will be a scene of fierce competition.

The current LNG boom is an effect of technological progress, which radically changed the approach to natural gas.

A key factor supporting the development of the LNG market appears to be the pursuit of the European Union to reduce CO2 emissions.

The Asian and European supply markets are significantly different.





At the end of January, the Polish LNG terminal received its 50th delivery. And yet, at the beginning of the decade, no one could have predicted that Poland would actively participate in the liquefied natural gas market. What happened?

Difficult beginnings

The current LNG boom is an effect of technological progress, which radically changed the approach to natural gas. This is not obvious, so let us remind that it has been 60 years since the first liquefied natural gas carrier voyage. On January 25th 1959, a small tanker Methane Pioneer left Louisiana. Measuring just over 100 meters in length, the unit took the raw material to Great Britain.



This swallow, as we know, did not make a summer. The American raw material became less attractive in Europe after the discovery of gas deposits in Algeria. But gas from Algeria was not welcomed with great interest. Although in the first half of the 60s there were several commercial deliveries to Great Britain, LNG from North Africa lost all importance after the discovery of huge hydrocarbon deposits under the North Sea seabed. Gas in Europe became available off-the-shelf, almost in all quantities and “in the neighbourhood”. Subsequent gas deliveries from the Soviet Union ultimately buried the LNG market. The demand for gas was simply covered by deliveries through gas pipelines.



It was no different in Asia. LNG transports were ephemeris. The Japanese ordered units for the transport of liquefied natural gas in Sweden, but the demand for this raw material was marginal. It grew somewhat in the 70s and 80s after Japan and South Korea started investing in gas power plants.

Gas is money

For nearly two decades, the LNG market was in stagnation. There was a demand for this raw material, but sea transport was expensive, and the gas pipeline network satisfied moderate demand. This can be perfectly illustrated by the number of ships ordered to transport LNG. In the 1980s (throughout the decade), only 22 units were delivered. Meanwhile, Qatar is currently planning to place one order on up to 60 units!