Marcin Korolec: COP24 is a success of the UN, climate policy and Poland

Autor: WNP.PL

27-12-2018 13:08

Poland has a very beautiful contribution to the global climate policy. Foundations of the Paris Agreement were defined during COP19 held in Warsaw in 2013. In 2015, the parties accepted its assumptions and in 2018 in Katowice they established the rules for the implementation of this agreement - says Marcin Korolec.

The UN is an organization that groups richer and poorer countries. All arrangements are made through consensus and this should be taken into account - he recalls.

COP24 in Katowice is a good moment to start serious discussions on climate. We have some achievements in this respect, but we also have a lot to do - he estimates.

Marcin Korolec, former Minister of Environment, President of COP19 Climate Summit held in 2013 in Warsaw, currently CEO at the Electric Vehicles Promotion Foundation. Photo PTWP



What do you think about the COP24 summit that ended on Saturday?



- The importance of this event is evidenced by the fact that the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres personally supported the Polish Presidency and all other parties in concluding a compromise. He took part at the very beginning, the middle and at the end of the meeting in Katowice. He did it in a very active way, which proves the importance of the established arrangements.



There are opinions that Antonio Guterres's active participation in COP24 is a proof that Polish presidency is weak and needs a lot of support. What do you think about it?



- I don't agree with this opinion. We had a good COP president, Michal Kurtyka. We had an excellent negotiating team and great experts who have extensive experience in this process. And the fact that the Secretary-General of the United Nations got involved in the COP negotiations shows how important matters were discussed and how hard it was to reach a compromise. It also shows the scale of established arrangements.