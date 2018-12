Marek Dietl: two thousand companies can reach the stock exchange

Autor: Bartosz Dylad

20-12-2018 10:15

- The session supervision module implemented by the Warsaw Stock Exchange has been operating all the time. The module is used to capture market manipulations. By the end of November, the WSE will implement a new, world-class session supervision module. This will be an additional, definitely more advanced tool than the WSE uses today - announced President of Warsaw Stock Exchange Marek Dietl in a conversation with WNP.PL.



- There are still over 2.000 companies in Poland that could be listed. The funds of future pensioners gathered in the ECP (Employee Capital Plans) will attract the best Polish companies to the stock exchange, and the profits of these companies will increase our pensions - he adds.





The WSE is working on a draft strategy for the capital market, which assumes the removal of significant regulatory barriers present on the capital market within six months, and all of them within two years. The stock exchange is waiting for the inflow of capital related to the entry of the ECP.

According to the President of Warsaw Stock Exchange Marek Dietl, the funds of future pensioners gathered in the ECP will attract the best Polish companies to the stock exchange.





In your opinion, are we facing a crisis considering the recent turbulence in stock exchanges? Is the WSE prepared for a possible crisis?



Marek Dietl, President of Warsaw Stock Exchange: - In matters related to stock exchange business, a solution to problems is to act in advance. This is what we do by executing our strategy, implementing new ideas that will push the entire market forward.



When it comes to trust in the stock exchange, the level of maturity of a given market is recognized by the way it responds to difficult situations. Trust should be rebuilt, and this can be achieved by creating a strong compliance culture.



Can you specify?



- On October 8, the Warsaw Stock Exchange has adopted a canon, anti-corruption standards that are compatible with international standards, in particular with ISO 37001 ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management Systems standard. It can be treated as a pattern of conduct. The implementation of these principles will significantly reduce the probability of such questionable legal situations.



What do the works on the strategy for the entire capital market involve?



- The governmental strategy for the capital market is supposed to be an important element of the Strategy for Responsible Development. As a stock exchange, we support this project and we are actively involved in its implementation, waiting for the final results of the analysis, which are to be presented later this year. The draft strategy assumes the removal of significant regulatory barriers present on the capital market within six months, and all of them within two years.