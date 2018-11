Mentality 4.0. How Poland is (not)embracing the digital revolution

Autor: Jakub Prokop

20-11-2018 14:21

Almost every Polish entrepreneur is interested in, and perhaps even attracted to, the fourth industrial revolution. The problem is that not everyone is ready to adapt to the requirements of the new economy...





The transformation into Industry 4.0 is seen as the fourth phase of the industrial revolution. Its essence remains the use of technological achievements of recent years (including digitization, artificial intelligence, smart sensors, new materials, 3D printing, robots, cloud computing, Big Data, etc.) and translating them into a more effective manufacturing process.

In other words: the aim is to use the latest technology to make the whole production process faster and cheaper, at the same time reducing damage to the environment and providing companies and the society with financial benefits.



A part of Industry 4.0 is production in factories 4.0, characterized by a high level of automation, consisting of communicating, self-learning machines, modules and systems that are capable of predicting future events.

Do not miss the revolution

In light of this trend towards strengthening efficiency and quality, Poland still competes in the European market with the price (the hourly labour costs in Poland corresponds to 1/3 of the EU average) and flexibility - the ability to adapt to the customer's requirements (as to the product modification , delivery time, etc.).



The general level of technological advancement is low, including saturation with industrial automation equipment. The number of industrial robots per 10,000 workers employed in the processing sector is 32 compared with the European average of 99, and the world average of 74 (IFR, 2017). The pool of expenditures on IT communication and innovation is also not the highest. Business expenditure on R&D accounts for only 0.6 percent of GDP, compared to the EU average of 1.3 percent.



The main barrier that impedes the development of Polish industry is, above all, insufficient awareness of modern tools that would enable to move closer to the Industry 4.0 standards. The phrase is frequently used in public debates (both in relation to simple and very advanced solutions), but there is no coherent definition or standards to which all participants of the discussion would refer. Entrepreneurs are often horrified by the enormity of changes that must be made in the organization. Meanwhile, the introduction of solutions concerning digital enterprise can be carried out in stages, starting with those areas that would bring the most benefits - comments president of the management board of Siemens PLM Software Mariusz Zabielski.