Piotr Naimski on Baltic Pipe, Nord Stream 2 and LNG-terminal. "We're playing chess"

Autor: wnp.pl - Jacek Ziarno

28-08-2018 13:35

Baltic Pipe and the connection to Norway through Denmark have full support from the European Commission and the Directorate-General for Energy. This support cannot be even measured in euros; it's invaluable in a political sense - says the Government Plenipotentiary for critical energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski in an interview with Jacek Ziarno.

Piotr Naimski admits that construction schedule for the Baltic Pipe is very tight; the gas pipeline is to be started by October 1, 2022.

For the proper functioning of the Baltic Pipe, it is also necessary to rebuild the transmission system in Poland - 25 other investments are connected with the undertaking.

Naimski warns that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will enable Russia to increase political pressure and interference in Ukraine.

It seems to me that we're “playing chess” with a very experienced, determined opponent. We are slowly approaching the master level - says Piotr Naimski.

- Minister, you have in fact become a close ally of Miguel Arias Canete, EU Commissioner for Climate and Energy Policy. He is of the opinion that every EU member state should have three independent sources of gas supply at its disposal.



- I am satisfied that Commissioner Canete shares the idea underlying the strategy that we have adopted in Poland many years ago. It's not enough to consider the Union as a whole, because it has diversified directions and sources of import - for example from North Africa, Russia or Norway. Unfortunately, that is not the case in Poland. Our main supplier is still Gazprom.



Convincing politicians in many member states that gas supply is also a political issue, that it concerns the security of each state as such, and not only the economy and the market, was tedious. Now - what is expressed in the opinions of Miguel Arias Canete - it is already approved in the European Union.



For a long time we had only two sources of gas in Poland: supply from Russia and the cheapest, though insufficient, own extraction. We have added a gas port in Swinoujscie. In 2022, we will launch the Baltic Pipe - a gas pipeline connecting the Norwegian shelf with Poland through Denmark. LNG from the terminal in Swinoujscie can come from various regions of the world. Through the Baltic Pipe we can transport gas from various producers on the Norwegian shelf. Poland will then meet such safety criteria in the supply of this raw material as we want.



- Almost 2 years ago you said during our conversation that: “I have reasonable grounds to rely on the understanding of the European Commission and support for the gas pipeline project from the Norwegian shelf to Poland.” Were your expectations met?