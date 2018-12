The climate summit has ended. Parties adopted the “Katowice Climate Package”

Autor: PAP/RS

On Saturday, late in the evening, the UN climate summit in Katowice adopted an outcome document of the COP24 conference, the so-called “Katowice Climate Package”. The document is a “road map” of the implementation of the Paris Agreement of 2015.

The agreement mentions that there are other ways to counteract climate change than reduction in CO2 emissions. It also lists the absorption of carbon dioxide by nature resources, such as forests.

We are guided by a sense of humanism and commitment to the welfare of Earth - said Michal Kurtyka, president of COP24, during the final COP24 plenary session.

We need enhanced ambition to defeat climate change; this is supported by scientific evidence - said UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The proposal of the outcome document was published on Saturday evening. Then, the Katowice Climate Package was presented at the COP plenary session, which began around 9.30 PM. During the session, Michal Kurtyka, president of COP24, asked participants whether they opposed to particular points of the document. There were none, so he announced that the outcome document was adopted. Decisions of the UN are taken unanimously, through consensus.



The Paris Agreement of 2015 was the first global climate agreement that obliged everyone to act for the climate. At the time, the parties agreed to take action to keep global warming at the level of two degrees Celsius - and if possible 1.5 degrees Celsius - above the average temperatures recorded before the industrial revolution.



The climate summit in Katowice began on Sunday, December 2.

A sense of humanism and commitment to the welfare of Earth

Prior to the commencement of negotiations, Kurtyka stipulated that it was difficult to reach that point. “I would like to remind you once again that our efforts are not just about working on the text and leaving home with the largest profits for our national interests” - he stressed.