The commercial satellite imagery market will grow rapidly

According to research conducted by P&S Research Market from New York, in 2023 the global commercial satellite imaging market will reach the value of over $5.2 billion. The state's support will determine the share of Polish companies in this process.

Satellites orbiting the Earth provide a huge amount of geospatial data and real-time information. The obtained data can be used in, among others, the management of natural resources, protection of geographical borders, mapping of construction projects, in the agricultural sector or during the process of monitoring the environment and climate change. Satellite data is also valuable for the mining, construction and insurance services sectors.According to research published by the American research institute P&S Research Market, the global commercial satellite imaging market is growing rapidly and in four years will reach the value of over $5.2 billion. Last year analysts pointed out that satellite data were mostly used by the defence sector.In the near future, the fastest growing area will be the management of natural disasters - by 17 percent per year.This year, satellite imagery was used, among others, to monitor fires in Greece or in California, but also to monitor droughts in Poland.- Satellite imagery has the advantage over aerial photographs because it allows the analysis of parameters that are not visible to the naked eye. This is possible due to the use of near infrared energy or ultraviolet. Satellite data make it possible to, for example, assess the level of soil moisture in a given area, which, thanks to appropriate analyses, including historical data, helps farmers accurately forecast their yields - explains Stanislaw Dalek, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of CloudFerro.- These are key figures from the perspective of a grower-entrepreneur, but they are also important for an insurance company that can efficiently calculate the insurance amount and quickly eliminate any damage - he adds.