The Eastern Pursuit

The development of Eastern Poland is financed by EU funds and those allocated from the state budget. How are they used? What are their recipients’ ideas for the future?

The starting point

New companies, roads, investment areas, modernized schools, universities and hospitals. New jobs, investments in renewable energy sources. Jerzy Leszczynski, Marshall of the Podlaskie province, has no doubt that the region has changed significantly over the last decade. He further adds:- These are only “hard” investments, but a lot has also happened in the social sphere!Inhabitants of the Podlaskie region raised their competences and skills thanks to trainings and workshops. And because of EU assistance, they founded companies and gained economic independence.- In short: so much has happened because of the cohesion policy - says Leszczynski. - It has helped us strengthen the competitiveness of this region.There are no significant differences between cities and villages in the west and east of Poland. In general, roads are not bad, new constructions predominate. And yet, the economic development and the standard of living - according to statistics - in the east of Poland deviate from the leading regions of Poland.These differences can be seen in many countries. For various reasons, mostly conditions that have their roots in the past (sometimes even distant past). In each country there are regions that don't match the average level of prosperity in the EU.In 2016, the Inner London region was at the level of 611 percent of the average per capita GDP of the EU, but in the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly region it was at the level of 69 percent. The Italian Aosta Valley region recorded 128 percent, and southern Calabria - 59 percent. That is why the Union convergence policy intends to provide them with a specific aid.Well-invested funds have produced results in several rigors. When we entered the Union, five provinces of Eastern Poland were at the level of about 28 percent of the average per capita GDP of the EU. According to the latest Eurostat data (in 2016), it was almost 48 percent (podkarpackie and podlaskie provinces) and 49 percent (three other provinces). It can be assumed that due to the faster development of the Polish economy, the value of that index will almost double in relation to 2005 (for the entire Poland this level amounted to 70 percent in 2017).