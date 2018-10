The quality of progress

Autor: Jacek Ziarno

31-10-2018 13:54

An increase in investment in GDP to 25 percent by 2030 is an objective to be achieved by several government terms of office. It’s a non-collision task regardless of the political views of those who are in power. In fact, it's a national interest - says Jerzy Kwiecinski, Minister of Investment and Development, in a conversation with Jacek Ziarno.





- It's a myth that Poland has been the main destination of the foreign investment coming to Central Europe. Let's take the Czech Republic as an example: it was ahead of us in absolute values in 2002, 2005 or 2012. A lot has changed in our favour in 2014, when the EU reduced the maximum FDI support threshold by the state from 40 to 25 percent. However, the Czech Republic is still higher in the “FDI per capita” table. Where are we going in terms of shaping the conditions for foreign investors?



- In investment attractiveness ratings, we usually rank among the European leaders. Analysts (and investors) take into account key issues that include development and prospects for growth of a given country, degree of openness of the economy, infrastructure. And the possibility to acquire human resources.



- Ok, so we are good?



- Yes. We are even slowly turning the substandard infrastructure into our asset.



For the first time in quite a long time, national economies are growing all over the continent, which stimulates the demand in the labour market. And this may pose a restriction in the future... The registered unemployment rate has already dropped below 6% in Poland and the so-called LFS unemployment rate (Labour Force Survey – editorial note) has dropped below 4%. Another challenge for our country is that employees don't have the necessary competences. And the employment rate is also low in Poland: approximately 10 percent smaller than in the most economically advanced EU countries, especially among older people.



A fundamental question is: which development model should we adopt for our country? The model in which we would be practically completely dependent on foreign investments and exports, or the model in which we take care of the internal market and home investments?



- Something tells me that the government has already answered - to itself and others - to this question...



- Poland is the sixth largest economy on the Old Continent. The internal market means a lot - and is constantly growing, if we take into account economic growth, real income and buying power.



The Czech Republic is four times smaller than Poland (not to mention other Baltic States), so in order to develop, it absolutely has to look at foreign markets. Therefore, it is logical that with this relatively strong internal market - without neglecting the increase of exports or foreign expansion - we want our companies to grow here. They have great possibilities.