The year of wandering steel. It is all because of tariffs

Autor: Piotr Myszor

18-12-2018 12:19

Donald Trump's decision started a real tariff war. Over 30 million tonnes of steel were stopped at the gates of America. Other countries returned fire. Unwanted steel quickly found new markets primarily due to low prices.

Excess steel has always caused a price war - this was one of the reasons behind concerns of the European market. For now, the situation on the Polish market is good.

Prices are rising, which is not beneficial to end consumers, but it is primarily due to the increase in costs incurred by steel producers.

A difficult and strange scenario came to pass at the beginning of the year. Imports of steel to Europe grew when tariffs were still only a forecast. In the first quarter of this year, steel consumption in Europe grew by 3 percent year-on-year. EU supplies increased by 2.1 percent and amounted to 37 million tonnes. At the same time, imports increased by 9.8 percent, reaching 10 million tonnes.



According to Eurofer, this is the highest level since the third quarter of 2007. The Association points out that this is a proof that EU market protection is not efficient, because new countries have come along to take the place of countries blocked by EU tariffs and they have placed more steel on the Polish market than their predecessors.

Low wave

Excess steel has always caused a price war - this was one of the reasons behind concerns of the European market. Consequently, the European Commission introduced restrictions – they established a quota which was supposed to regulate the amount of steel entering the Polish market within a period of 200 days. If at that time the import of any of the 23 steel products exceeds the average of the last three years, they would be covered by a 25 percent tariff.



For now, the concerns of the steel industry turned out to be slightly exaggerated. After a few months of the existence of tariffs, we cannot see a steel wave that – glancing off the American shore – floods Europe, or at least it is not as high as people have feared.



The quota established in the European Union – for a period of 200 days – was used only in 10-15 percent in the most important assortments at the end of September.



- For some assortments, the use of quotas is larger and it is possible that they will be fully exhausted in December this year, while the quota is valid until February. These assortments include, for example, wire rod, where the use reached 30 percent, sheet piles - 37 percent, welded pipes - 28 percent – said Stefan Dzienniak, president of the Polish Steel Association at the end of September.