There is no alternative to the Eurozone? It's not true - says the minister

Autor: Piotr Stefaniak

24-09-2018 10:36

The significance of each country in the Union is dependent on: political stability, absence of doubt as to the direction of the European project, economic growth and strength. These features are characteristic of countries that belong and do not belong to the Eurozone. Poland has them - emphasizes Konrad Szymanski, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, during an interview with Piotr Stefaniak.





- The European Commission and the Union in general are structures where different views clash - also through lobbying. Can we perceive Poland's presence in the Weimar Triangle (TW) as an example? We are trying to “replace” this activity with lobbying in the Visegrad Group, which is also experiencing a crisis...



- The Visegrad Group is the best organized regional group in the EU. The Union is a space of permanently clashing views, which is an advantage. As a result, Member States gain a certain added value in such matters as the Community market, customs union, trade policy, development or external security. Because they can act together before third countries. This is a huge resource of the EU's political power - here one can see an important role of the Community institutions.



Member States work together within the Union to maximize their impact. I think that no Member State, and certainly not Poland, can reduce its functioning to one or even several capitals.

That is why I would be resistant to bringing Polish and EU economic policy to any European format.



- But it is difficult to deny that meetings of the Weimar Triangle may have a greater impact on decision making processes, which the Polish side depends on, than on discussions held among four Central European countries. It is believed that Poland is to blame for breaking the relationship in the Weimar Triangle...



- The Weimar Triangle has not been an effective form of cooperation for a long time. Today, discussions are held on the working level, and they have been suspended on the high level - due to the attitude of France, not Poland.



The Visegrad Group remains an important regional group – but it’s not the only one. This region begins in Tallinn and ends in the Balkans. It should not be seen as an alternative to the Weimar Triangle, nor as the only reference point for Polish policy in the EU, because in most serious matters our map of interests links Warsaw to many other capitals.



- Does the fact of attributing more importance to the European Parliament through the Lisbon Treaty mean that the role of the EC has weakened? And the role of both these bodies is smaller than the European Council's - it is the place where key decisions are made and the ultimate shape of EU policies is established.