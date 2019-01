“Tisze budiesz, dalsze jediesz”. Polish comapnies explore Eastern Europe?

Autor: Olaf Osica

28-01-2019 21:22

Poland's economic expansion to the east is still a possibility, a missed opportunity. Is this our Eldorado that... will never happen? What are the reasons? Politics or economy? Is it us or them?





Let’s begin with a riddle: what is hidden behind the numbers PLN 32 and 34 billion? To make it easier let's add that it is about Polish exports. We can respond immediately to impatient readers: the first number shows the entire Polish export of goods to the former USSR states (excluding the Baltic States) from the beginning of 2018. The second shows the value of goods sent in the same time to... the Czech Republic, our second-largest trading partner after Germany.

Two numbers that say more than hundreds of conferences and analyses on the subject of Polish economic expansion to the east. And yet in the public debate you can often hear that the markets of our Eastern partners have enormous potential that we fail to make use of.



Who is to blame - politics or the economy? Us or them? What is the reason for our relatively weak economic presence in the East?

Tisze budiesz, dalsze jediesz

Entrepreneurs forming part of eastern markets are reluctant to talk about the condition of their businesses and problems they have to face. A saying that business and money like silence is of special relevance in the east. And there is a political element in it. Anyone who does business in Russia or Belarus knows that the authorities can do anything to effectively impede the functioning of business.



Therefore, there is a systemic problem of our eastern partners, which amounts to unfair rules of the game between business and the state, lawlessness - with the lack of real protection (legal) - and the grey zone across the state and criminal groups that live from the “corruption margin”.



The fear of Polish entrepreneurs against the bad and vigilant “regime eye” sometimes takes on funny forms. A colleague told me about one of such situations a few years ago. He was asked to speak about the socio-economic situation in one of the countries across Poland’s eastern border. The meeting was organized by the then Ministry of Economy. Apart from members of the Polish business services sector, representatives of the embassies of that country were also invited to participate, which - as it turned out - effectively limited the space of a serious debate.



It was enough to hear a statement on the systemic problems connected to running a business, for one of the Polish entrepreneurs to deny everything, while looking eloquently at representatives of the embassy…