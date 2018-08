Autor: wnp.pl (Adam Sofuł)

24-08-2018 14:09

This conflict began with angry growls, followed by the ultimate demands, finally the first salvos were fired... Were those warning and negotiating shots or the announcement of a global turmoil?

A few months ago, analysts agreed that: the protectionist announcements of Donald Trump form an element of his negotiation strategy. A full-scale trade war is not going to happen, because everyone would lose a lot. Today they are not so sure of that…

The American President upheld the decision to impose a duty on imports of steel and aluminium (applicable from July), he withdrew from the declaration after the G7 summit, in which the world leaders declared the reduction of tariff and non-tariff barriers and subsidies. In the first half of June, Trump imposed a duty on imports of € 50 billion worth of Chinese goods (and he got an adequate response from the Chinese government).

Trump’s Whist

This can of course be treated as the next stage in Trump's negotiation strategy, who plays sharply to have something to resign from. The supporters of this thesis remind us that not so long ago the world worried whether the US president would opt for a military solution to the problem with North Korea... The battle of nerves ended with a meeting of the leaders of the United States of America and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Therefore, it is possible that this time the emotions will reach their peak and the American president will change front and boast of his success.



That would be a positive scenario. The problem is that a negative scenario should not be excluded - that is, maintaining the already announced barriers and multiplying them. What does this mean for the global economy? Nothing good! And we cannot even comfort ourselves that “these issues do not concern us”, because Poland will certainly be affected by trade barriers anyway.

First of all: Germany Our economy is heavily dependent on the economic situation of our western neighbour. The German economic growth largely propels export - if the neighbours' economy starts to slow down due to trade barriers, Poland will certainly follow their steps.



In response to Trump's moves, the German Central Bank reduced its forecasts of economic growth for 2018: instead of 2.5 percent, it now expects 2 percent. As stated by the chairman Jens Weidemann, customs restrictions can hurt the German export.



For now, the US is imposing a duty on imports of steel and aluminium, which has a quite severe impact on Germany. However, Donald Trump does not hide that he would eagerly impose a 25% duty on imports of cars and spare parts - and that would be a much bigger problem for Germany. According to the estimates of the Ifo Economic Institute, this would cause the German economy to lose EUR 5 billion. According to Eurostat, Germany exported EUR 22 billion worth of cars to the USA in 2017, which corresponds to more than half of all EU shipments. The shock wave would also hit the Polish automotive industry - a strong pillar of our export.