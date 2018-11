Ubiquitous zones. Poland becomes a single SEZ.

Autor: Adam Soful

20-11-2018 13:02

Since the end of June 2018 Poland is officially a single special economic zone. A wishful-thinking or a new economic reality? Right now there seems to be more hope than concerns.

Due to the act on supporting new investments, entrepreneurs will be able to expect similar privileges as those that invested previously in special economic zones (e.g. tax exemptions).

However, not every entrepreneur can count on support – specific types of investments in particular areas will be preferred. Nevertheless, the companies that count on exemptions will have incomparably greater freedom in locating their investments than before.



Special Economic Zones is a mechanism invented in the first half of the 1990s in order to attract capital and investors to areas affected by high unemployment. The first SEZ was established in a city that was in a difficult situation at that time – after the collapse of the Polish aviation industry; it was SEZ Euro Park Mielec. Investors could count on partial or full income tax exemption (PIT or CIT) for a certain period of time.

New chapter

Initially, the zones were designed for 20 years (until 2014), then the acts extended their operation until 2020, and more recently – an amendment from five years ago – until 2026. Every now and then, the government initiated the discussion about their usefulness; opponents indicated that they constitute a form of unfair competition, that they attract mainly foreign investors, that – after multiple territorial modifications – investors are not interested in areas affected by unemployment…



The new act, regardless of how it works, has already "disarmed" most of the opponents' arguments.



Until the new act entered into force, SEZ occupied approximately 22 thousand ha, i.e. about 0.08 percent of Poland's territory. According to estimates of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology, from 1994 until the end of last year, nearly PLN 106.6 billion were invested in SEZ. Investors employed a total of over 353 thousand employees. Over 68 percent of the invested capital came from Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Luxembourg and Italy. The SEZ model, though not without flaws, proved itself as an efficient project.



– The law could not keep up with the pace of the changing economic situation of the country and the world, which resulted in, among others, regional divisions. Territorial restrictions forced entrepreneurs and public administration bodies to carry out lengthy procedures, which often led to resignation from investments. The time of using tax exemptions was determined by the date that ended the operation of the zones. This compromised Poland's investment competitiveness on the international arena – justified the Minister of entrepreneurship and technology, Jadwiga Emilewicz.