War on the roads. Polish transport sector at risk?

Several signs indicate that international road transport will start to shrink. Mainly for political reasons, but not only. All European consumers will pay for these changes.

Expansion

- Germans have nothing against Polish long weekends; they can bundle together different holidays themselves, but they will certainly reproach that it destroys their logistics - says Ireneusz Frankowski, Board Member of the Miratrans company from Ozorkow.During long weekends, on European Transport Exchanges - Trans.eu, Transporeon, Tomocom, LoadsToday and dozens of Polish transport exchanges - one can see mainly applications from companies that want to take cargo on long-haul routes - from Germany to Italy, Spain or Greece.The orders are taken by the carriers from Romania, Lithuania, Hungary and Bulgaria, who are just as operational as the Polish ones. But they are still not able to take as much orders as Polish “truckers”.But everything can change. The Sword of Damocles hangs over companies from the Central European countries, which control more than half of the transport performance in the EU international transport.There were two opportunities. The first when Poland opened up to free economy and introduced free currency exchange. A few thousand private transport companies were created and they were gradually gaining more vehicles. These companies mainly dealt with domestic transport, and only a few with foreign transport.The second opportunity emerged when Poland joined the EU. Foreign trade started to grow rapidly as we became a great co-operator for Western companies. The goods were mainly transported by cars. Of course, the demand was noticed by Western enterprises and the roles were quickly divided. Large logistic companies recognized that it was better to occupy higher levels in the TFL industry and outsource transportation to subcontractors. These processes coincided with changes on the Western transport market. At the beginning of the decade they were affected by the lack of qualified drivers.